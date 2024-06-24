More people lose their cool (air) during record-breaking heat wave

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. (DC News Now) — Those who live in Westwood Place Apartments are braving the region’s record-breaking temperatures without working air conditioning – something residents are hoping is restored on Monday.

The chiller unit, according to management, broke down Saturday morning, forcing residents like Angela Cromwell to find other ways to stay cool.

“Putting ice in front of fans and going out to the mall or by the water or something,” Cromwell said. She’s lived in the building for about 20 years.

DC-area heat wave shatters decades-long record for second day in a row

Officials said they had brief success during the day Saturday to restore service, but not enough to keep the system running. Emergency repairs needed to take place, according to management, to avoid what it called “catastrophic damage” to the chiller unit.

As of Sunday evening, they are still waiting on the parts to complete the repairs. That can’t come soon enough for tenants.

“Me being a truck guy, we need the A/C – that keeps the attitudes down, and you get more productive with a cooler environment,” said Keith Harris, who has lived in his apartment for nearly a year.

The building is the second housing complex in Prince George’s County without air conditioning in the last week. A faulty chiller unit left Cherry Glen Condominiums in Beltsville without A/C for several months.

Meanwhile, Angela Cromwell got into her air-conditioned car to find somewhere cool to go, while she waited for her air conditioning to be restored.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.