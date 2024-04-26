More people indicted, new charges in Kentucky boarding school abuse case

More charges have been filed in a case involving alleged abuse at a western Kentucky boarding school, according to Kentucky State Police.

Pilgrim’s Rest School in Ohio County has been under investigation since October 2022 after Social Services investigated allegations of abuse, KSP said. In December an Ohio grand jury indicted Kelly Vanderkooi, 52; Johnathan Vanderkooi, 28, and Amanda Vanderkooi, 27, all of Dundee, court records show.

As a result of the continued investigation, Kelly Vanderkooi and Amanda Vanderkooi now face new charges while two more have been charged in the case, according to KSP.

Kelly Vanderkooi, who was previously indicted on 21 counts of first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under and 10 counts of fourth-degree assault (child abuse), now faces new 16 charges of first-degree criminal abuse of a minor under 12, according to KSP.

Amanda Vanderkooi, who was indicted on one count of first-degree sexual abuse, has been charged with two counts of first-degree criminal abuse of a minor under 12, according to KSP.

Joshua Vanderkooi, 31, has been charged with one count of first-degree criminal abuse of a minor under 12, according to KSP. Christina Vanderkooi, 51, has been charged with three counts of first-degree criminal abuse of a minor under 12 and one count of intimidating a participant in a legal process.

The new indictments were handed down on April 19, according to court records. Four days later KSP executed a search warrant at the boarding school and collected 29 boxes of items, KSP said.

A motion has been filed to consolidate the cases against Kelly Vanderkooi, Johnathan Vanderkooi and George Serven, according to court documents. Johnathan Vanderkooi faces eight counts of first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under and three counts of fourth-degree assault (child abuse) while Serven faces 24 counts of first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under and six counts of fourth-degree assault (child abuse) in two separate cases.

KSP said many of the victims are from various parts of the country. Thirty-two different churches from 10 states provided financial or spiritual support to the school, including 12 schools in Kentucky.

KSP’s investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact KSP post 16 at 270-826-3312.