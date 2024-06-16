More people die in California by train collisions than any other state: data

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — California leads the U.S. with the most fatal train collisions on railroad tracks, data shows.

In 2023, there were 38 deaths reported in California followed by Florida with 21 fatalities, according to California Operation Lifesaver. The organization is dedicated to raising awareness and teaching the public about track safety.

So far in 2024, there have been an estimated 12 train collisions in San Diego County, including Carlsbad, Vista, Encinitas, Old Town and Sorrento Valley.

“It’s dangerous and illegal to go around the gates. It’s illegal to be on the tracks,” said Nancy Sheehan-McCulloch with California Operation Lifesaver.

On June 14, 2024, a 17-year-old boy riding a bike was struck and killed by an Amtrak train traveling southbound in Sorrento Valley. Witnesses recall hearing the train trying to break, but it was too late.

“People think they can beat it, and they can’t,” warned McCulloch. “It’s coming faster than you think.”

Advocates say if you’re ever stuck on a track when the gates go down, get out of your car and off the tracks immediately.

“Our incidents are at crossings with lights, signals and gates. We have a hurried, distracted society and they think they can go. People don’t realize how dangerous it is,” McCulloch continued. We don’t advocate people being on a highway; why would we advocate being on a railroad track?”

McCulloch says many times people wear headphones and can’t hear the train or horn, plus trains come in both directions.

“For instance, if you’re at a crossing and the gates go down, a train can come by from another direction or behind the train or another track. It’s multiple tracks,” he explained further. “We see that kind of incident.”

McCulloch added, “Trains are quieter than they’ve ever been and faster than they’ve ever been. Then you have noise canceling headphones on and it’s terrifying.”

More information on rail safety can be found here.

