More 'Operation Consequences' raids turn up 22 guns, three pounds of drugs

Deputies seized 22 guns, including 14 unregistered "ghost guns," along with more than 3.5 pounds of drugs as they continued carrying out raids under the banner of San Bernardino County's "Operation Consequences," authorities said.

A total of eight felony arrests were made May 4 through May 10 as deputies continued the long-running campaign, which focuses on known gang members, convicted felons and others prohibited from owning guns by state law, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

'Operation Consequences' raids by deputies in San Bernardino County May 4 through May 10 yielded more than three pounds of drugs, 22 guns and eight arrests, officials said.

Locations where arrests were made and contraband was seized included:

9200 block of Second Avenue in Hesperia

16500 block of Orange Street in Hesperia

11600 block of Bartlett Avenue in Adelanto

2000 block of Sterling Avenue in San Bernardino

200 block of Fashion Way in Banning

200 block of Second Street in Perris

The county-funded effort is meant to address quality-of-life issues affecting the High Desert and unincorporated areas of San Bernardino County.

"Operation Consequences will take place over the next several months to curb violent crime, disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs, and locate and arrest criminals who are illegally possessing, manufacturing, and trafficking firearms," the statement said.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: 'Operation Consequences' raids turn up guns, drugs and arrests