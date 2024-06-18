More members of violent motorcycle gang appear in federal court; 2 members to be released from jail

More members in a violent federal organized case learned they would not be getting out of jail before their trials.

On Tuesday, eight of the 14 members of the Thug Riders Motorcycle Club faced a judge in US District Court in Dayton. Only two of them, Justin Baker and Cody Hughes, learned they would be getting out of jail before they face a jury.

>> PHOTOS: Here are the 14 members of Thug Riders Motorcycle Club facing organized crime charges

News Center 7′s John Bedell was in court Tuesday and learned that Baker and Hughes will be released from jail on Thursday morning under strict conditions. Both men will be under house arrest with a GPS ankle monitor and they’ll have computer monitoring so the court can keep an eye on who they’re talking to.

Also on Tuesday, prosecutors replayed security video we reported about on Monday but revealed new information while they did this. An Assistant US Attorney said the video showed members of the Dayton chapter of the Thug Riders putting masks and body armor on at a gas station in Lexington, Kentucky. After that, the group drove to a rival gang’s clubhouse in Lexington.

Video captured what prosecutors say are members of the Thug Riders shooting more than 190 bullets into the rival clubhouse while people were inside.

Prosecutors have also revealed that they have a shooting at another rival clubhouse in Springfield and two assaults in Dayton on video.

>> RELATED: Member of motorcycle gang accused of violent crimes appears in federal court

The gang is accused of working together to make money off organized crime and of committing violent crimes like the shootings and assaults, as well as a car bombing, to support their illegal business and intimidate others.

In total, 10 members of the gang who were arrested last week have appeared before a judge for their detention hearings. Other than Baker and Hughes, none of the other members have learned they will be released.

Michael Henry, aka Brutal, 40, of Xenia; Photo Courtesy of Butler County Jail Records

Juan Robles, AKA Juan the Man, 45, of Phoenix, Arizona. Photo Courtesy of US DOJ presentation/John Bedell/Staff

Cody Hughes, AKA Tater, 28, from Columbus; Photo Courtesy of US DOJ presentation/John Bedell/Staff

Justin Baker, AKA Wild Boy, 29, of Columbus. Photo Courtesy of US DOJ presentation/John Bedell/Staff

Joey Marshall, AKA King Joe or Diesel, 44, of Xenia. Photo Courtesy of US DOJ presentation/John Bedell/Staff

Michael Reese, AKA Butcher, 44 of Miamisburg. Photo Courtesy of Butler County Jail records

John Smith, AKA Chaos, 37, of Dayton. Photo Courtesy of US DOJ presentation/John Bedell/Staff

Brandon Fisher, AKA Road Runner, 26 of Piqua. Photo Courtesy of Montgomery County Jail records

Matthew Hawkins, AKA Hawk, 32, of Pequea, Pennsylvania. Photo Courtesy of US DOJ presentation/John Bedell/Staff

Joseph Rader, AKA Delta, 32, of Richmond, Kentucky. Photo Courtesy of US DOJ presentation/John Bedell/Staff

Jared Peters, AKA Savage, 37, of Dayton. Photo Courtesy of US DOJ presentation/John Bedell/Staff

Norman Beach, AKA Stormin' Normin', 49 of Dayton. Photo Courtesy of Butler County Jail Records

Brent Egleston, AKA Be Easy, 36, of Xenia. Photo Courtesy of Butler County Jail Records

Daniel Hutton, AKA Havok, 39, of Fairborn. Photo Courtesy of US DOJ presentation/John Bedell/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff