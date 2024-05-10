More math, no foreign language? HS graduation requirements in Oklahoma could be changing

House Bill 3278 passed both chambers of the Oklahoma Legislature despite criticisms over it removing a requirement that students take a world language in high school.

Both chambers of the Oklahoma Legislature have agreed to require a fourth math credit for students to graduate high school, but some have complained it comes at the expense of foreign language classes.

House Bill 3278 is on the cusp of heading to the governor’s desk after the state House passed Senate amendments to the bill in a 73-14 vote on Thursday.

Along with adding a fourth math credit to graduation requirements, it mandates that students take six units that relate to their goals after high school, whether that’s going to college or starting a career.

The six credits could include core subjects — English, math, science or history — and could apply to a range of elective courses, fine arts, college concurrent enrollment and internships.

Among the options for the six “pathway units” is taking a non-English language.

Lawmakers, tribal nations concerned with lack of world language requirement

Democratic lawmakers, foreign language teachers and tribal nations reacted with alarm that a world language credit wouldn’t be required. State law currently mandates students complete two units of a non-English language or two units of computer science.

Should HB 3278 become law, world language classes would be strongly encouraged to students but not mandatory. Computer science could count for math. The high school class of 2030 would be the first to graduate under the regulations.

Leaders of the Cherokee Nation and Muscogee (Creek) Nation said they oppose the bill over concerns that it could reduce enrollment in tribal language courses that have become increasingly popular in Oklahoma public schools.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. poses for a photo in front of the portrait of Sequoyah at the Oklahoma Capitol, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023

“We have invested more in our language revitalization efforts than at any other time in our history because our language is a cornerstone of our culture and way of life,” Cherokee Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “Maintaining a world language requirement not only fosters a diverse educational experience but also directly supports the learning of Native languages.”

The Oklahoma Foreign Language Teachers Association also advocated against the bill. The group circulated a sample email for members to send to lawmakers that said removing foreign language requirements will “set a precedent for a less well-rounded education, and could cripple our students’ competitiveness in the global workforce.”

Completion of world language credits would still be considered in college admissions and scholarship qualifications.

The bill’s author, Rep. Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon, said schools would continue to make world language courses available for students who want or need to take them.

She said the legislation adds rigor to math education, with the hope that fewer students would need remediation once they attend college. Math is the most common remedial subject in Oklahoma’s higher education system, state data shows.

It also encourages students to take courses that relate to their post-high-school plans, Baker said.

“The beauty of this bill is it provides flexibility so they’re not honed in on being forced to take a course,” she said during debate on the House floor. “They get to actually choose what’s relevant to them.”

