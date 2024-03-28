More New Lebanon employees, law director fired days after village manager ousted

Three Village of New Lebanon employees and its contracted law director have been fired.

This comes just days after the former village manager was let go.

News Center 7 obtained “Letters of Separation” for the village’s Chief Financial Officer Phillip Hinson, Police Chief Curtis Hensley, and Service Superintendent Scott Brock.

Each letter states the employees were fired “for cause” but does not detail specific factors.

A letter was also issued to Law Director Ron Keener saying his services were no longer needed

Investigators declined to comment on what the “cause” is but said more information will be released at a future date.

Before this, the former employees had been on administrative leave since February.

We will continue to follow this story.