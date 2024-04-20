More law enforcement presence expected across KS for marijuana holiday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – April 20 is an international marijuana counterculture holiday based on the celebration of cannabis.

Better known as 420, this is a holiday where people are more likely to consume substances that can severely impact their driving. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has prepared mobilizations for the holiday to try and prevent any serious injuries. They prepare similar mobilizations for holidays such as New Year’s Eve or the Fourth of July, where people are again likely to consume substances that severely impact their driving.

Shooting in south Topeka now classified as a homicide

The department said there will be more law enforcement vehicles on the road looking for impaired drivers. This is to try and keep everyone on the roads as safe as possible. KDOT told 27 News that getting behind the wheel high puts everyone at risk.

“If they want to get impaired that’s their business, but do not drive if you’re impaired,” Gary Herman Behavioral Safety Manager for KDOT said. “You put yourself at risk and you put other people at risk.”

KDOT also said if you are around people who are using substances, do not let them drive or get in the vehicle with them. They recommend you use ride share programs.

KU freshman pitcher proving to be one of nation’s best

If you are on the road and suspect somebody next to you is under the influence, they encourage you to call 911.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.