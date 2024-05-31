More Interstate 17 closures planned for the weekend, ADOT warns

A busy stretch of southbound Interstate 17 in north Phoenix is scheduled to be closed this weekend for pavement improvement work, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced.

From May 31 to June 3, Valley motorists can expect southbound I-17 to be closed between Loop 303 and Happy Valley Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. The detour, ADOT said, will follow Loop 303 west, Lake Pleasant Parkway south and Happy Valley Road east back to I-17.

The upcoming closure marks the latest in a string of recent roadway obstructions in the Phoenix metro, with several closures occurring within the past month.

In light of frustrations due to traffic delays from commuters, ADOT recently acknowledged criticisms and the impact on drivers, maintaining that the improvements were necessary to ensure vital roads were well-maintained.

ADOT also confirmed that freeway closures will continue in several heavily-trafficked areas throughout the Valley as various roadway improvement projects are slated throughout the year, ADOT said.

Crews were continuing a "much-needed project to improve the ride on I-17," ADOT said and added that the weekend improvements are the third of an expected four weekends of work on this project.

One of the improvements involves diamond grinding, ADOT said, which starts by removing a top layer of older, worn asphalt pavement before smoothing the remaining concrete surface. This process allows for a "smoother and more durable road surface" on a number of Phoenix-area freeways, including I-10, I-17, Loop 101 and Loop 202, ADOT said.

In response to the upcoming closure, ADOT said drivers should allow extra travel time and stay on the designated detour route while traveling on the southbound I-17.

Additionally, ADOT urged motorists not to use other local streets as alternate routes, which can cause "longer delays and inconvenience for all" and citing the detour route as the most efficient method of travel while roadwork is underway.

While lengthy traffic backups are expected, ADOT advised Phoenix drivers to plan ahead, encouraging those traveling through the north Valley this weekend to opt for alternate times for their departures. Additionally, law enforcement officers will be stationed at intersections throughout the area to assist with traffic flow.

For free updates and information regarding Phoenix-area freeway projects, drivers are encouraged to subscribe on ADOT's website at https://azdot.gov/home. Those interested in upcoming I-17 projects can visit http://www.improvingi17.com/ for more information. Traffic alerts to various freeway projects can be found at azdot.gov/projects.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Southbound I-17 to close this weekend, ADOT warns. Here's what to know