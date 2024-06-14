‘They’re more intense’: Oregon firefighters gear up for active wildfire summer

LYONS, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s no secret that wildfires in the Pacific Northwest are getting more expensive and more severe.

Forecasts in Oregon and Washington call for above-average conditions in parts of each state come July, which is never a good sign for the men and women tasked with fighting those fires.

The Oregon Department of Forestry recently hosted an intense, hands-on training at the Santiam Firefighter Academy 25 miles outside of Salem.

Levi Eckhardt oversaw some 125 firefighters of every level from across the state get ready for what’s on the horizon.

“We’re definitely seeing more wildland fires, and they’re more intense,” said Eckhardt, who is the chief in Jefferson, Oregon.

The Oregon Department of Forestry recently hosted an intense, hands-on training at the Santiam Firefighter Academy 25 miles outside of Salem. (KOIN)

While many of those on hand were fresh out of a fire academy, considered newbies or Level II firefighters, Eckhardt has decades of experience battling some of Oregon’s fiercest blazes.

“I started in 1989 as a cadet firefighter,” he said. “I’ve seen a lot of changes. When I started, wildland was not a major emphasis, and today it’s a huge part of what we do.”

The training covers a lot: How to dig effective fire lines, how to help coordinate and work with helicopters, chainsaw work, and even what to do if a firefighter is forced to suddenly deploy their emergency fire shelter.

“Once the adrenalin starts going, and the confusion and everything else, it’s a lot different than (what) you get in the classroom,” said Brad McKenzie, who has been fighting fires since the late 90s.

KOIN 6 anchor Todd Unger got first hand exposure to just how quickly one needs to deploy those shelters if an emergency strikes.

Ideally, it takes 60 seconds or less for a firefighter to run away from a fire line and its fresh fuel sources, to a bare area where they can cover themselves from head to toe.

Every element of the training tests a firefighter’s endurance.

“I think I keep myself in shape, but I’m definitely finding muscles and things I’ve neglected for quite some time. It’s an experience for sure,” said Ryan Belcher, who recently graduated from the academy.

It took Unger closer to one minute and 20 seconds to get himself covered, precious extra seconds that during an actual fire, no one can afford.

The latest forecast from the National Interagency Fire Center still calls for above-average conditions for July, August and September in both Oregon and Washington.

During an average year, there are more than 2,000 wildfires that scorch some 600,000 acres in Oregon.

For many of those who experienced the devastation of 2020, the memories remain all too raw.

John Bailey, a professor of fire management at Oregon State University, says a warm and wet spring could lead to tough conditions once temperatures climb.

“It should be an active fire season,” he told KOIN 6. “As you increase the amount of fuels, things that dry out quickly and react quickly to weather conditions, those are key.”

Bailey started fighting fires in the 1980s before eventually moving to the classroom.

“The fire seasons were shorter. We even had less fuel, we had less humans and homes out there. All of these have increased […] with climate change fire seasons are longer. In the Pacific Northwest, parts of the fire season are 60 days longer than they used to be,” he said.

Then, there’s the growing financial impact.

“These million dollars a day, or more, campaigns. Yes, it’s billions of dollars total, and that’s just spent on suppression. Then you can look at the near term rehab and restoration things, maybe multiply that by ten,” said Bailey.

It’s why state officials stress what property owners can do to prepare, especially those who live in more wooded environments.

Those include:

Create a 30-foot defensible space around your home

Clean up dying plants, branches, leaves and needles

During fire season, move wood piles 30 feet from the home.

Remove flammable plants

Prune tree branches to a height of 6-10 feet to remove “ladder fuels.”

A full list of resources and tips can be found here.

