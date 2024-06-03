‘More intense than a hurricane’: Delcambre resident recounts ‘terrifying’ storm experience

DELCAMBRE, La. (KLFY)– In Vermilion Parish, Delcambre was another city hit hard by the storms Sunday. News 10 spoke to one resident who said the storm was terrifying.

The storms brought damaging winds, hail and lightning. In Delcambre, the storms caused road closures and downed power lines.

The winds were so strong it damaged resident Chad Thibodeaux’s yard, who said, this was nothing like he has ever seen before.

“It felt a lot more intense than a hurricane,” Thibodeaux said. “You could feel the power of it pushing up against the house. It was something. It was crazy.”

Thibodeaux said he woke up in the middle night when he heard the storms and said he could see the furniture outside of his home being picked up from the high winds.

“I actually got up and went look out the front door of my house, and when I was looking out the door of my house, I saw my rocking chairs on the front of my house slide one direction in the other direction,” Thibodeaux said. “Soon there after I saw this large oak tree behind me fall towards my house, and I could feel the intensity of the wind pushing on the door while I was standing there.”

Some trees were knocked down close to Thibodeaux’s home. He said he is grateful he nor his family were hurt.

“Very very lucky, Very very blessed no one was injured, no one was hurt,” Thibodeaux “We gotta cut up some trees but that will be done, very thankful.”

