Be a more informed voter: Collier County’s constitutional officers

This is the sixth of several articles in a "Be a More Informed Voter" series

With August elections just around the corner, this article looks at Collier County’s constitutional officers. All but one are seeking reelection.

What are constitutional officers?

The county commission form of government in Collier County and each of 46 other non-charter Florida counties is comprised of a Board of County Commissioners and five county constitutional officers. This “plural executive” form of government established by the Florida Constitution ensures that no single person is responsible for administering all county functions.

The constitutional officers are a sheriff, a tax collector, a property appraiser, a supervisor of elections, and a clerk of the circuit court and comptroller.

They are independently elected countywide to four-year terms on a partisan ballot in presidential years. There are no term limits.

What do constitutional officers do, and how much are they paid?

Constitutional officers perform various administrative duties and policy functions for the state and county. They each administer their own office but obtain their budgets and facilities from the Board of Commissioners.

Constitutional officer salaries are calculated using a state formula based on county population. For the fiscal year 2023-24, the salary of Collier County’s tax collector, property appraiser, supervisor of elections, and clerk of the circuit court is $177,211. The sheriff’s salary is $215,130.

The Sheriff

The sheriff oversees law enforcement, public safety, and corrections for the county.

Republican Kevin Rambosk has been the Collier County sheriff since 2009. Before becoming sheriff, he held positions of increasing responsibility in the Collier Sheriff’s Department from 2003 to 2009, served in the Naples Police Department, and served as Naples city manager.

The Collier Sheriff’s Office’s 2023/24 budget is $256.8 million, about 9.5 percent of the county budget, and has 1,446 full-time equivalent (FTE) employees.

The Tax Collector

The tax collector receives property tax and other payments for both the county and state.

Republican Rob Stoneburner was elected Collier County tax collector in 2020. Before his election, he worked in the Tax Collector’s Office for 11 years, including as deputy tax collector for the previous nine.

The Tax Collector’s Office’s 2023/24 budget is $34.0 million, or about 1.2 percent of the county budget, and has 167 full-time equivalent (FTE) employees.

The Property Appraiser

The property appraiser assesses the fair value of all property so that property taxes can be computed.

Republican Abe Skinner has served as the Collier property appraiser since 1991 and as a member of the office since 1962. He is the only constitutional officer not seeking reelection this year.

The Property Appraiser’s Office’s 2023/24 budget is $11.0 million, or about 0.4 percent of the county budget, and has 64 full-time equivalent (FTE) employees.

Supervisor of Elections

The supervisor of elections registers voters and organizes all elections in the county.

Republican Melissa Blazier has served as Collier County’s supervisor of elections since Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed her to succeed former Supervisor Jennifer Edwards, who retired in 2023. She joined the office in 2006 and most recently served as chief deputy supervisor of elections.

The Supervisor of Elections Office’s 2023/24 budget is $6.0 million, or about 0.2 percent of the county budget. It has a staff of 24 full-time equivalent (FTE) employees.

Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller

The clerk of the circuit court and comptroller (aka the clerk) maintains public records and is clerk to the County Commission.

Republican Crystal Kinzel has been the clerk since 2018. Before joining the Clerk’s Office as deputy clerk in 2005, she served for 16 years as finance director for the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

The Clerk’s Office’s 2023/24 budget is $18.2 million, or about 0.6 percent of the county budget, and has 221 full-time equivalent (FTE) employees.

Where can I learn more?

