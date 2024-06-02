Be a more informed voter: The Collier County School Board

∙ This is the seventh of several articles in a “Be a More Informed Voter” series by Sandy Parker of Sparker's Soapbox that will appear in the Naples Daily News in the coming months.

This article looks at the Collier County School Board and its five elected members. Two of the five seats will be on Collier voters’ August ballot.

Each of Florida’s 67 counties constitutes a school district, which is different from where many of us lived before moving here. As a result, Florida school districts can serve many students, have many schools, and have large budgets.

The Collier County School District serves 50,000 students in 64 schools and has a budget of $1.4 billion. It is governed by a school board comprised of five members who serve staggered four-year terms. They are elected at large by all voters countywide; however, one board member is required to live in each of the county’s five commissioner districts.

What do school board members do, and how much are they paid?

Florida’s school boards operate, control, and supervise all public schools within the district and determine the rate of school district taxes within constitutional limits. School boards also exercise powers and duties assigned by law and Florida Board of Education regulation.

In Collier County and 41 other Florida school districts, the school board also appoints the superintendent. In other districts, the superintendent is elected.

State law dictates school board member salaries, which are a function of county population. The salary for Collier County School Board members in fiscal year 2023-24 is $48,750.

Who are Collier County’s current school board members?

Jerry Rutherford, 85, represents District 1. After graduating from high school, he had 20-plus-year careers in life insurance sales and as a painting contractor. He served as chairman of the Christian Coalition in Collier County in 1992 and 1993. He also founded and served as president for ten years of World Changers of Florida, a local Christian organization that distributes free Bibles to high school students. He was elected to the school board in 2022.

Stephanie Lucarelli, 49, represents District 2. She has a BS in natural resource management and a teaching certificate from Rutgers University (NJ) and began her career in education teaching seventh- and eighth-grade science. She has volunteered at various schools since 2004, has been a Guest Teacher for Collier County Public Schools since 2013, and has also served on the district’s Accreditation Committee and Head Start Policy Council. She was first elected to the school board in 2016 and seeks reelection to a third term this year.

Kelly Lichter, 45, represents District 3. She holds a BA in History from Baldwin Wallace College (OH) and a master’s in social studies education from Nova Southeastern University (FL). She taught U.S. history, economics, and government in the Collier County public schools for a few years after moving to Naples in 2006. She is the founding and current board president of Mason Classical Academy, a Naples area charter school that opened in 2014. She served a prior term on the school board from 2014-2018 and was elected again in 2022.

Erick Carter, 54, represents District 4. He graduated from Lorenzo Walker Technical College (FL) and has been a co-owner of Salon Zenergy, a local business, for over 20 years. During that time, he also served as an LWTC guest instructor, student intern host, and national training course instructor for cosmetology products. He was first elected to the school board in 2016 and seeks reelection to a third term this year.

Timothy Moshier, 56, graduated from Northwood University in Midland, MI. In 1994, he began a career with Ryder System, transferring from Ohio to Miami in 1997. There, he worked in the transportation and logistics division until 2021. Before his election to the School Board in 2022, he served on the Ochopee Fire Board and the Town Compliance Board and attended Everglades City Council and special meetings.

Where can I learn more?

