Be a more informed voter: On the August ballot

This is the ninth of several articles in a “Be a More Informed Voter” series by Sandy Parker of Sparker's Soapbox that will appear in the Naples Daily News in the coming months.

Collier County’s August 20 primary election ballot is set. Based on the slate of candidates running, many races will be decided on that date.

What Will Be On My Ballot?

Your location determines your voting districts, so first, determine which races will be on your ballot based on your address. Click “Check My Voter Info” on the Supervisor of Elections website or visit the Your Representatives page on my website.

On the Ballot for All Registered Voters

All Collier voters – regardless of where in the county they live – will vote in nonpartisan primaries for two school board members and two circuit court judges:

· School Board District 2: Pamela Cunningham vs. incumbent Stephanie Lucarelli

· School Board District 4: Incumbent Erick Carter vs. Tom Henning

· Circuit Judge 20/6: Incumbent Erik Leontiev vs. Tracey Redd

· Circuit Judge 20/28: Michael Colombo vs. Incumbent Elizabeth Krier

Winners will be decided in August, as each race has only two candidates.

For Partisan Races, Your Party Affiliation Matters

Since Florida is a closed primary state, you must decide which party’s primary you want to vote in and be registered with that party by July 22. Your registration will apply to all partisan races on the ballot; you cannot pick and choose. For more, see my primer on Florida’s primary election process.

On the Ballot for Registered Republicans

Registered Republicans will vote in the following closed primaries:

· U.S. Senate (all Florida voters): Incumbent Rick Scott vs. John Columbus and Keith Gross. The winner will face a Democrat, a Libertarian, two No Party Affiliation candidates, and one write-in candidate in November.

· U.S. Representative District 26: Incumbent Mario Diaz-Balart vs. Richard Evans and Johnny Fratto. The winner will face Democrat Joey Atkins in November.

· Florida House District 81: Greg Folley vs. Yvette Benarroch. The winner will face Democrat Charles “Chuck” Work in November.

· Collier County Commission District 3: Incumbent Burt Saunders vs. John Johnson, Frank Roberts, and Floyd “Tag” Yarnell. The winner will face No Party Affiliation candidate Richard Conover in November.

· Supervisor of Elections (all Collier voters): Incumbent Melissa Blazier vs. Tim Guerrette and Dave Schaffel. The winner will face write-in candidate Edward Joseph Gubala in November, but for all intents and purposes, this race will be decided in August.

· Property Appraiser (all Collier voters): Vickie Downs, Richard Lussy, James Molenaar, and Julian Stokes Jr. are running for the seat currently held by Republican Abe Skinner, who did not seek another term. The winner will face write-in candidate Darren Aquino in November, but for all intents and purposes, this race will be decided in August.

· Republican State Committeeman (all Collier voters): Douglas Rankin vs. Frank Schwerin. The race will be decided in August.

· Republican State Committeewoman (all Collier voters): Incumbent JoAnn DeBartolo vs. Kristina Heuser. The race will be decided in August.

On the Ballot for Registered Democrats

Registered Democrats will vote in these closed primaries:

· U.S. Senate (all Florida voters): Stanley Campbell, Rod Joseph, Debbie Mucarsell-Powell, and Brian Rush. The winner will face the winner of the closed Republican Party primary, a Libertarian, two No Party Affiliation candidates, and one write-in candidate in November.

· U.S. Representative District 18: Peter Braunston vs. Andrea Doria Kale. The winner will face Republican incumbent Scott Franklin in November.

District 5 Universal Primary: An Exception to Florida’s Closed Primary Rule

The two candidates vying for the District 5 county commissioner seat are Republicans. Under Florida law, an otherwise closed primary becomes open to all voters when all candidates for a partisan office are from the same party.

· County Commission District 5: Incumbent Bill McDaniel vs. Ralph Rodriguez. The winner will be decided in August.

Greater Naples Fire District Referendum

Voters living in the Greater Naples Fire Rescue District will decide whether to increase the district’s millage rate from 1.5 to 2.0 mills for eight years for capital improvements. The referendum will be decided in August.

Where can I learn more?

Sandy Parker is the founder and publisher of Sparker’s Soapbox, which encourages and facilitates informed voting in Collier County and throughout Florida. Learn more at sparkers-soapbox.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Be a more informed voter: On the August ballot