More Indianapolis high schoolers will have access to 'seamless admissions' to IU Indy

Starting in the fall of 2025, more Indianapolis area high schoolers will have access to an admissions program that aims to break down barriers that may keep students from college.

The seamless admissions process launched last fall between Indianapolis Public Schools’ four main flagship high schools and Indiana University Indianapolis will now expand to all of the district’s innovation high schools.

Students at Christel House Watanabe Manual High School, Herron High School, Herron-Riverside High School, Hope Academy High School, KIPP Indy Legacy High School, Phalen Virtual Leadership Academy, Purdue Polytechnic High School Broad Ripple and Purdue Polytechnic High School Englewood will all be eligible to participate in the program starting fall 2025.

The program notifies high school seniors at the participating schools who have a 3.0 GPA or higher that they will be automatically admitted to IU Indy.

This “seamless admissions” is meant to help more high schoolers attend college by removing some of the typical processes that can serve as barriers like filling out applications, paying application fees and supplying high school transcripts.

“We know that this initiative holds the potential to significantly enhance the numbers of IPS graduates attending colleges or universities,” said IPS superintendent Aleesia Johnson in a statement. “Together, we're paving the way for a future where every student can aspire, achieve and seamlessly transition to higher education, contributing to the growing success of our graduates."

IPS initially launched this pilot program for Arsenal Tech, George Washington, Crispus Attucks and Shortridge High Schools last fall.

So far 158 students have been admitted to IU Indy through the program, according to an IU spokesperson.

Principal of Herron-Riverside High School, Emanuel Harper, said that the seamless admissions program will mean a lot to his students, many of whom are the first in their families to attend college.

IU Indy works with IPS and EmployIndy to support the students when they are admitted to help with things like financial aid advising or career path advising.

