More human remains found, thought to be connected to Sedgwick County homicide investigation

More human remains have been discovered in Sumner County in the same area where authorities found remains on Friday, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.

“The remains are ... believed to be connected to an ongoing homicide investigation in Sedgwick County,” the sheriff’s office said. “The victims of the homicide were last seen at a residence in the 9500 block South Hydraulic on January 1, 2024.”

“Pending confirmation of the identities of the located remains and notification of families, no further information will be provided at this time due to the ongoing nature of the investigation,” a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

Sedgwick County is working with the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office to recover the remains in the area of 300 North River Road in Belle Plaine.

On Friday, the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office recovered human remains after a fisherman found them near a river in an area not close to homes, The Eagle reported.

The remains were taken to the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center, where an autopsy was performed Saturday. The coroner observed signs of foul play, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office investigation division at 316-660-5300.

Kansas authorities recover human remains from rural area; signs of foul play involved