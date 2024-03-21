More housing, better public spaces: 4 major takeaways from new downtown Louisville strategy

A newly released blueprint for improving downtown Louisville over the next decade calls for more downtown residents, more pedestrian and bike-friendly streets, and investment to create unique and vibrant public spaces, among dozens of recommendations.

The development strategy, “A New Paradigm for Downtown Louisville,” was developed over the last year by the nonprofit Louisville Downtown Partnership, which issues such strategies about once every decade.

Marked by a focus on rebuilding from the COVID-19 pandemic and responding to declining demand for office space and its associated ripple effects, the report calls for a dynamic downtown. Its suggestions include better activating the city’s downtown blocks, connecting to adjoining neighborhoods, and compelling people to want to be there.

Downtown Louisville, as seen in this February 2023 file photo.

“Downtown must be a place where they want to be, and downtowns must make that choice as compelling as possible. If people perceive no added value of traveling downtown on a regular basis for work or play, they will not come," the report states.

Drawing on feedback from public listening sessions, over 70 stakeholder meetings, and consultant research, the 10-year blueprint outlines both short- and long-term strategies.

Louisville’s CityVisions Associates along with Massachusetts-based Gamble Associates and New Jersey-based Zimmerman Volk Associates were consultants on the strategy.

Here are some main takeaways from the 130-plus page report.

Louisville's downtown needs to evolve

Downtown Louisville. Louisville skyline. July 12, 2019

The days of a Central Business District fueled by a robust office environment are over, and in its place, a downtown with many uses and draws must take its place.

That’s the main throughline of the report, which calls for the diversification of what downtown has to offer for both those who visit Derby City and existing residents.

“We need more people coming downtown to live, to work, to play, to visit, to create and innovate,” reads the report’s forward from Mayor Craig Greenberg and Ja Hillebrand, chairman of the Downtown Development Corporation.

The report calls for investment by both the public and private sectors to work on making downtown a viable asset for the city and state.

“We cannot expect others to invest in downtown if we don’t first do so ourselves,” it reads.

More people need to live downtown

The report points to significantly boosting the number of people living downtown as a key strategy for its future.

“This cannot be overstated,” the report reads. “The residential population of downtown will become a major driver of its economy.”

Downtown Louisville has about 10,000 residents and about 6,000 rental units and condominiums, according to the Louisville Downtown Partnership.

Repurposing underutilized office buildings into housing and swapping surface parking lots for residential buildings can bring people downtown more consistently and drive demand for other amenities.

The blueprint calls for a study of changes in tax assessment policies to encourage such conversions.

The Prestonian apartments, located at the 700 block of East Gray Street in downtown Louisville, are expected to welcome residents by late 2023.

It also calls for housing to be part of the redevelopment of city-owned properties that Louisville Metro Government is in the early stages of working with private developers to re-envision.

Meanwhile, attracting residents downtown will take an effort to make the area feel more like a neighborhood through the development of eateries, small parks, and other within-walking-distance amenities.

Outside of the traditional Central Business District, the report encourages the development of adjacent “residential neighborhood clusters” near the waterfront, to the east (in the NuLu area), to the west (in the Russell and Portland neighborhoods), and in the South Broadway district, stretching into Old Louisville.

Downtown spaces need to be more active

The report emphasizes enhancing what it calls “quality of place” in public spaces downtown. These recommendations aim to go beyond making spaces look nice and make them functional, connected, and dynamic draws for locals and tourists alike.

To this end, the report champions an expanded definition of what is traditionally considered downtown and emphasizes distinct “districts” of downtown (and surrounding neighborhoods) that generate activity. These districts include (but aren’t limited to) West Main Street, Whiskey Row, NuLu, Waterfront Park, and Butchertown.

The report also calls for strengthening Muhammad Ali Boulevard from Fifth to 18th streets via the Old Walnut Street Corridor Plan.

Part of this effort to better activate downtown would be supporting specific projects, from the Louisville Gardens’ redevelopment into a production space to a new “Louisville Creativity Center” downtown that would highlight local innovations in bourbon, food, music, and design.

The strategy also calls for a “downtown investment fund” to aid high-priority development initiatives with more flexibility than traditional incentive programs.

Make downtown Louisville more pedestrian-friendly

People crossed on snowy sidewalks at Third and Liberty Streets in downtown Louisville, Kentucky. Jan 6, 2022.

To make downtown less focused on roadways that quickly move cars in and out of the urban core, the blueprint calls for various actions to prioritize the pedestrian experience, including accelerating downtown infrastructure repair and maintenance, expediting two-way street conversions, and expanding sidewalks along Fourth and Fifth streets.

Among the suggestions is the creation of a downtown public art trail that better uses open spaces and places a reimagined Belvedere as its “crown jewel.”

A better-connected network of public spaces, branching off Fourth and Fifth streets, from the Waterfront down through the former Aegon Plaza, Jefferson Square and Founder’s Square, can help make downtown more inviting and engaging, the report states.

