More hot, windy weather expected as Corral Fire blazes near Tracy

The hot, dry, and windy conditions in the San Joaquin Valley have made it difficult for crews to fight the Corral Fire, which continued to not only burn, but quickly spread near Tracy on Sunday.

West wind could blow wildfire smoke over areas south of Tracy, including Patterson and Crows Landing in the neighboring Stanislaus County, according to meteorologist Idamis Shoemaker at the National Weather Service's office in Sacramento.

Sustained wind between 10 to 18 mph is expected, with wind gusts up to 25 mph Sunday. However, Shoemaker said there is a possibility of wind gusts up to 35 mph in the area of the Corral Fire. Stockton residents are not likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke.

Sunday's high temperature for Tracy is expected to reach 85 degrees with no rain in the forecast, Shoemaker said, but hotter weather is on the way.

The National Weather Service said "dangerously hot conditions" with temperatures between 95 to 108 degrees are expected later in the week in the San Joaquin Valley, which includes Stockton and Tracy. The weather service has issued an excessive heat watch that will be in effect from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Thursday.

The Corral Fire started on Saturday, June 1, 2024 southwest of Tracy and quickly grew driven by wind gusts in the East Bay.

The Corral Fire has consumed 14,000 acres since it was reported at 2:39 p.m. Saturday off West Corral Hollow in San Joaquin County, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The fire was 30% contained as of Sunday afternoon.

Cal Fire reported 400 firefighters are assigned to the Corral Fire. They also reported two firefighters have been injured while battling the blaze.

The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services posted on X it is continuing to monitor the situation.

"Three OES fire engines have been deployed to assist," the office said. "Cal OES stands ready to send additional resources if needed."

The American Red Cross Northern California Coastal Region also posted on X that its office are "standing by and ready to assist if needed."

Smoke from wildfires can be unhealthy for sensitive groups, including people with lung disease such as asthma, older adults, children and teenagers, and people who are active outdoors. To track air quality, go to airnow.gov and enter a zip code.

