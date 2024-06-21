More hot, humid conditions ahead for Kansas City. Are severe storms on the way, too?

The recent stretch of hot and humid conditions around Kansas City is expected to continue through the first few days of summer, with the weekend forecast projecting temperatures in the 90s. A round of thunderstorms could also roll through the region Saturday into Sunday.

The metro, a chunk of eastern Kansas and a swath of northwest and central Missouri have a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday morning as scattered storms move into the area with a cold front, according to the National Weather Service. The time frame for the risk runs from around 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday.

The strongest storms will have damaging winds as their primary hazard, the NWS Kansas City office posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Northern Missouri faces a slightly higher risk for thunderstorms.

With local, heavier rainfall associated with individual thunderstorms, some areas could see rainfall closer to an inch, the National Weather Service said in its forecast discussion.

Maximum temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid-90s Friday through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Early next week, temperatures reaching the upper 90s are forecast before possible thunderstorms Tuesday.