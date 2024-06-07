More heat on the way Friday

Record high temperatures are being set across New Mexico today. Temperatures cool off by Sunday as rain chances increase.

It was a very hot afternoon Thursday all across New Mexico, with highs climbing into the 90s and triple-digits across most of the state. Albuquerque officially reached 100° for the first time this year. This is the second earliest 100° day on record. Record high temperatures were also recorded across parts of the state today. A few spotty showers tried to develop over the Sacramento and Sangre de Crito Mountains, along with the Gila, but almost all of this rain is evaporated before reaching the ground. Temperatures are going to remain very warm overnight though.

Another hot day is on the way Friday, with high temperatures very similar to what we are seeing today, possibly a degree or two cooler in some places. A few more afternoon showers will be possible. These storms will likely bring strong wind gusts though as the rain again evaporates before reaching the ground. Storms will also be capable of lightning and blowing dust. Saturday is now trending drier across the state, with high temperatures a few degrees cooler than Friday, but still very hot across most of New Mexico.

Better low level moisture moves into eastern New Mexico Sunday morning. This will combine with an approaching low pressure system from the southwest, to bring more widespread showers and storms Sunday through Monday across northeast New Mexico. Isolated storms will also be possible in northern, central and southeast New Mexico through Monday. High temperatures Monday will also be cooler across the entire state.

Drier weather returns Tuesday as temperatures start warming again. This middle-of-summer kind of heat will be back again by the middle of next week.

