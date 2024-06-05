More grandstanding as Shasta looks to investigate why a supervisor kept AG's letter secret

After weeks of allegations and escalating rhetoric over the whereabouts of a letter Shasta Supervisor Patrick Jones received in January from the state Attorney General’s office that exonerated District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett’s conduct in the Zogg Fire settlement, Jones acknowledged on Tuesday he “destroyed” or threw the letter away.

Whether Jones broke any laws with his actions could be determined by an outside investigator the county Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to hire at a cost not to exceed $30,000. Jones cast the dissenting vote.

County Counsel Joseph Larmour told supervisors he is working on retaining Ellis & Makus LLP to do the investigation. Ellis & Makus also handled the 2021 investigation into the sheriff’s office under former Sheriff Eric Magrini.

Supervisor Mary Rickert said she sponsored the request to hire an outside investigator because residents have a right to know what happened to the letter and why Jones chose not to share it with the public.

“How can we as citizens of Shasta County trust our board of supervisors when they call for a major investigation, call a special meeting, stir up the whole community over it and then they bury the result and they don’t disclose it to the public? So, that is very deeply concerning to me,” Rickert said.

Shasta County Supervisor Mary Rickert, right, sits alongside Supervisor Chris Kelstrom during the Tuesday, May 14, 2024, board of supervisors meeting.

Supervisor Tim Garman and some residents who have been critical of the board have accused Jones and Supervisor Kevin Crye of suppressing the letter, which Jones received about a month before the March 5 primary, when he and Crye were on the ballot.

Jones lost his re-election bid and Crye beat back an attempt to recall him by 50 votes. Both have said politics did not play a role.

Background on how the AG letter came about

Crye raised concerns about the Zogg Fire settlement last summer and, at the time, said he wanted to hire an independent counsel to find out why Bridgett didn’t push harder to criminally prosecute Pacific Gas & Electric Co. for allegedly starting the 2020 wildfire in western Shasta County.

As chairman of the board at the time, Jones sent a letter to the Attorney General's Office last August asking for review and potentially appointing a special counsel to look into it.

The letter was sent to Jones on Jan. 29. But the public did not find out about it until May 3, when Bridgett’s office made the letter public as part of a press release announcing the AG’s findings.

Bridgett's office also did not find out about the letter until a few days before the May 3 press release.

Rickert read from California Government Code 6200 that restricts public officials who willfully or permit another person to steal, destroy, remove, alter or falsify public documents. Doing so could be punishable by imprisonment, according to Section 1170 of the penal code.

“It looks to me that there could be some potential crime here, so I really do think we need to delve into this and need to get a straight answer,” she said.

David Loy, legal director for the California First Amendment Coalition public transparency group, told the Record Searchlight it’s fair to ask if government code 6200 applies to what Jones did.

“I think there’s a substantial question that it might apply to something as formal as a letter from the Attorney General, which was a direct response, to my understanding, a direct response to the county’s allegation of inappropriate conduct by the district attorney,” Loy said.

Shasta County Board of Supervisors Chairman Patrick Jones listens to a speaker during a board meeting on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Jones on Tuesday asked Larmour if government code 6200 applied in the case.

“I have not reviewed the particular letter for this issue. I am working with the (clerk of the board) to establish what the policy is and whether that policy needs to be changed,” Larmour said. “But as far as whether any law or criminal law has been violated, we haven’t assessed that.”

Why Jones says he did not disclose the AG's letter

Initially on Tuesday, Jones seemed to suggest that he didn’t share the letter because he wasn’t surprised by the findings.

“I did contact Supervisor Crye. I said I had received the letter, I may or may not have given him the letter. I don’t really recall. But I did alert Chairman Crye because it was directed to the chair. And to be honest, I felt everybody had received it,” Jones said. “The letter was not surprising to me. It was exactly what I expected.”

Crye said he never got a copy of the letter.

Jones on Tuesday made claims that he could not substantiate. That prompted some people in the audience to blurt out that they did not understand why those claims had anything to do with not sharing the letter.

“I just want to make sure we are not retrying the case today. I’m bringing this forward as an investigation as to what happened to the letter, so that we can instill trust in this board by the public,” Rickert said.

Finally, Jones said if the focus of the investigation is to find out what happened to the letter, “I received the letter. I destroyed the letter or threw it away. I don't keep the letters. There is no retention policy.”

District 1 Supervisor Kevin Crye at the Tuesday, April 25, 2023, board meeting.

Alluding to the Nov. 5 election

The chamber was tense when Crye and Jones continued to insist that Bridgett did not act in good faith in the lawsuit settlement.

“The DA was not exonerated. If you read the letter, and you read what we sent, it was basically there’s nothing to see here, there you go. And there’s nothing else we can do as a board of supervisors to do anything about it,” Crye said.

That contradicts the findings in the letter. It reads in part:

“After thoroughly reviewing the court records, available reports, and information about the settlement, our conclusion is that the District Attorney did not abuse her discretion in dismissing criminal charges and instead reaching a significant civil settlement.”

The letter also states there was ”no evidence of misconduct or impropriety” in how the settlement with PG&E was reached.

The Zogg Fire killed four people, destroyed 204 structures and burned 56,000 acres in September 2020.

Bridgett in May 2023 announced she had reached a $50 million civil settlement with PG&E for allegedly starting the deadly fire.

Crye ultimately voted in favor of the investigation. Prior to the vote, he made an allusion to Rickert's bid for re-election in November by calling out her opponent in the District 3 race, Corkey Harmon, who was sitting with the audience.

“I hope that you will make an ad of this whole thing, and the money that was spent, because you just had a supervisor, who was chair at the time, say he threw (the letter) away," Crye said in his defense of Jones, "there was no conspiracy."

Rickert rebuked Crye by questioning whether his comment was appropriate as the chair of the board.

David Benda covers business, development and anything else that comes up for the USA TODAY Network in Redding.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Shasta to investigate what became of AG's letter on Zogg settlement