‘There is more work to do’: Gilchrist, local advocates talk barriers for Michigan workers

Michigan’s government has attempted to remove some barriers for people who want to work, like a lack of access to transportation, health care and childcare, but there is still progress to be made, according to leaders at a Wednesday roundtable.

The discussion in Lansing included Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) Director Susan Corbin and state Rep. Kara Hope (D-Holt). Other representatives from various community and social service organizations in the region attended to voice their perspectives on strengthening the state’s workforce.

“I think we have shown that when we commit to solving a problem in Michigan, we can solve that problem. We can at least make progress with resolving that problem,” Gilchrist said. “… But there is more work to do.”

The roundtable was held at the Capital Area Michigan Works! office and focused primarily on returning citizens, or those who were formerly incarcerated.

It can often be difficult for formerly incarcerated individuals to find jobs and resources, like health care, following their sentences, participants said. Many of those attending had worked directly with formerly incarcerated people and provided insight on challenges they face.

The roundtable discussion came off the heels of a Michigan State Workforce Plan, released earlier this year. The plan outlines goals to help workers gain more education, grow the middle class in the state and support entrepreneurship.

A portion of the plan’s goal is to add 75,000 households to Michigan’s middle class by the end of 2027, according to a news release. The Gov. Gretchen Whitmer administration wants returning workers to be a contributor to that growing class.

Gilchrist, Corbin and Hope said the conversation with individuals who work directly with people trying to enter the workforce would help guide policy surrounding the plan going forward.

“We hope that it’s a plan that you see yourself in, because we know that great things are already happening across the state,” Corbin said. “All of the work that you’re doing on the ground contributes to our success in Michigan.”

A lack of access to affordable childcare partially dominated conversation between participants. Universal pre-kindergarten for 4-year-olds has been a top priority in Whitmer’s budget proposal for next year, and Gilchrist said it was important for the state to continue pushing for more access to childcare.

“Everybody’s mentioned this, because this is a universal problem,” Gilchrist said. “I think certainly for us, we see having a foundation for childcare to be available to every family in a way that actually fits into their budget, rather than breaking their budget the way that it does almost universally, is really important.”

But many participants said that infrastructure issues for people trying to return to work build on one another. A person without a job may not be able to pay for childcare, but they also cannot work to pay for childcare because they are responsible for a child. Additionally, a lack of health care, housing or other gaps in access may make it more difficult to gain employment or additional education and certification.

“I see that a lot of people, they want to go back to school, but they have childcare [issues], they have housing issues, and it’s really hard to focus on school when you have those barriers,” said Micah Hefty, a program director at Capital Area Michigan Works.

Gilchrist finished off the session by speaking about entrepreneurship opportunities for returning workers. More people could be entrepreneurs with more access to factors like health care or childcare, he said, adding that the government was working to implement resources for a diverse range of potential business owners in the state.

“We should support that, and encourage that, and give people a chance to have that support to give their idea a chance because they know that there will be a place they can take their kid regardless, they’re going to have healthcare regardless. If we can solve those problems, we can give people more pathways to economic mobility.”

