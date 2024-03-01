More GBAPS schools could close as boundary adjustment proposals continue

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – More schools are potentially on the chopping block as the Green Bay Area Public School district looks to adjust its boundaries to accommodate for declining student enrollment across the district.

Green Bay Packers receive solid grades all around as NFLPA Report Cards release

GBAPS community-led Boundary Adjustment Advisory Committee met on Wednesday night to discuss two boundary adjustment plans proposed by a consulting firm that is doing the work for the district.

SCENARIO A:

Franklin Middle School becomes a K-8 school, Chappell and Elmore Elementary Schools would close and those students would go to Franklin.

MacArthur Elementary School closes and those students go to Kennedy Elementary School.

Langlade Elementary School becomes a K-8 school.

Doty Elementary School closes and those students go to Langlade and Eisenhower Elementary School.

Howe Elementary School closes and those students go to Washington which will be a K-8 school.

Webster Elementary School closes and those students go to Washington and Langlade.

McAuliffe Elementary School will become a K-8 school.

Under this plan, Chappell, Elmore, MacArthur, Doty, Howe, and Webster Elementary Schools will close. There are also various changes to which households will attend which schools and which schools will feed into other schools.

Converting Washington, Langlade, and McAuliffe into K-8 schools would be contingent on a referendum passing.

SCENARIO B:

Chappell and Elmore Elementary Schools would close and those students will go to Franklin which will become a K-6 school.

MacArthur Elementary School closes and those students will go to Kennedy Elementary School.

Langlade Elementary School would become a K-8 school.

Doty Elementary School closes and those students will attend Eisenhower and Langlade.

Webster Elementary School closes and those students will go to Langlade and Washington.

McAuliffe Elementary School becomes a K-8 school.

Fort Howard, Franklin, and Lincoln becomes K-6 schools

West High School becomes a 7-12 school.

Under this plan, Chappell, Elmore, MacArthur, Doty and Webster Elementary Schools would all close.

District officials said these boundary adjustments are necessary as Green Bay battles declining student enrollment across the district.

Local 5 News went to Howe and Chappell Elementary Schools on Thursday afternoon to ask parents how they felt about their schools potentially closing.

Senate passes spending bill, punting shutdown threat to next week

Predictably, every parent we spoke with said they hope the district reconsiders.

“I was surprised honestly because it’s a thriving school,” said parent Raven Villa. “I would hate to see it close I think it’s a good place for kids to come to school.”

“It’s not crowded, all the kids get along they have more room to get help, if they’re combining all these people how are all the kids going to get help,” said grandparent Kerri Priem.

The district said they will host public meetings on March 12 to get feedback on these boundary adjustments. Those meetings are at the Neville Public Museum at 12:15 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Shirtless US Senate candidate submerges himself in Wisconsin lake, issues challenge to opponent

“Again this is to provide some high level feedback on what they think about the ways we’re trying to implement that concept that was brought forth by the facilities taskforce to have those 4k-8 schools in our district,” said district communications director Lori Blakeslee.

She said any changes wouldn’t take effect until the 2027-2028 school year.

The Boundary Adjustment Advisory Committee is working with district-hired consultants to develop a set of boundary changes that is equitable to all students while addressing the declining enrollment the district is facing.

Since August, the Board of Education has voted to close Wequiock, Tank, and Keller Elementary Schools.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.