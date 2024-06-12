More Florida school districts are limiting cellphones on campus

The big story: The effort to continues to restrict student cellphone use in schools as a way to refocus attention on learning and reduce mental health problems.

The Pinellas and Pasco county school boards are the latest to tighten up their usage policies, each adopting new rules on Tuesday.

At the crux of each plan is an expectation that students will have their phones off or silenced and out of sight during class periods, unless they have teacher permission. Pinellas offers a bit more flexibility than Pasco outside the classroom.

Both districts still are working out details for implementation, with plans to make the rules clear to students, families and staff before classes resume in August. Gov. Ron DeSantis has applauded districts that restrict cellphones in schools, saying it’s a significant way to improve performance and behavior. Read more here.

Hot topics

Charter schools: Despite some community objections, the Pasco County School Board approved a new charter high school for a growing part of the county. • The Newberry City Council approved four members to serve on a board overseeing an elementary school that is converting to charter school status, MainStreet Daily News reports.

Elections: In one Hillsborough County School Board race, one of the candidates added the word “Principal” to his name on the ballot. In response, another added “Teacher” to her name.

FAMU ‘gift’: Florida A&M University officials received a bank letter warning them a $237 million gift offer might not be legitimate. It came before they publicly announced the offer, the Sun News reports.

Graduation day: Fourteen sets of twins and one family of triplets graduated from Broward County’s Cooper City High this year, Today reports.

Job cuts: Alachua County School Board members questioned whether the district can afford keeping several positions that had been paid for by federal pandemic relief funds, MainStreet Daily News reports.

Reassigned: Two Palm Beach County high school administrators cleared of accusations that they failed to report sexual assault between two students were assigned new jobs in the district, WPTV reports.

School leadership: Eight Pinellas County schools are getting new principals for the 2024-25 academic year.

Security: The Brevard County School Board agreed to allow select staff members trained by the Sheriff’s Office to carry weapons in schools, Florida Today reports. The board previously had said it would not vote on the measure.

Special education: The process to get an individualized education plan can be lengthy in Brevard County schools, Florida Today reports.

Taxes: The Duval County school district’s 2022 local option property tax has generated about $113 million so far, with the majority of revenue going into teacher pay, WJXT reports. • Seminole County commissioners will ask voters to renew a local sales tax that supports capital projects for schools, county government and seven cities, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

From the court docket ... Two St. Johns County moms say they sued the state over its book challenge laws because it gives more rights to some parents than others, Jacksonville Today reports.

