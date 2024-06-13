More flash flood warnings get issued. What parts of Miami-Dade, Broward are affected?

The deluge of rain continued to trickle Thursday evening, prompting the National Weather Service in Miami to declare flash flood warnings in several South Florida cities.

Among the areas affected in Miami-Dade: Miami, Hialeah and Miami Gardens; as for Broward: Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale and Pembroke Pines. The warnings are in effect until 8 p.m., according to the NWS.

Here is a map of the areas under Flash Flood Warnings (in red) along with areas under Flood Advisories (areas in light green). pic.twitter.com/xivXPGwEKm — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 13, 2024

In addition to potential flooding, 40 mph winds are expected to pass through Miami, Hialeah and Miami Gardens until 7:30 p.m.

Authorities are urging residents to stay indoors, move to higher ground and avoid unnecessary travel. The region, the NWS said, may witness an additional three to six inches of rain Thursday night.

“There will be strong thunderstorms, adding to the rain from last night,” NWS Miami Senior Meteorologist Robert Garcia told the Miami Herald.

Jun 13 @ 5:20 PM - Additional heavy rain is moving into saturated portions of Broward County. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/Ujf8TYgneu — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 13, 2024

NWS forecaster Will Redman also noted Miami-Dade and Broward will remain under a flood watch until Friday evening.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.