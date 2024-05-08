More electricity cables proposed for Lincolnshire

The latest proposal would bring renewable electricity from Scotland to Lincolnshire using cables [BBC]

Proposals have been unveiled for another set of electricity cables to come ashore on the Lincolnshire coast.

The project would bring power 400km (250 miles) from a Scottish windfarm along a cable laid on the sea bed which would then be routed underground when it reached land.

The cable would terminate at two grid connection points in central and southern Lincolnshire.

The BBC has approached the developers, Ossian Array, for a comment.

A large electricity cable drum being used on a previous project in Lincolnshire [BBC]

The cable would be laid from the proposed Ossian Array floating windfarm, which is 84km (52 miles) off the east coast of Scotland.

The BBC understands the latest cable plans will be discussed at Lincolnshire County Council's (LCC) executive committee meeting on Wednesday.

Prior to this latest proposal, National Grid announced plans for three electricity cable schemes as part of what it calls The Great Grid Upgrade.

They include an overland pylon route from Grimsby to Walpole, two underground cable routes running 100km (62 miles) across Lincolnshire and five large electricity substations.

LCC has made a formal objection to the pylon scheme.

Anderby Creek on the Lincolnshire coast is one of the areas where cables could be brought ashore [BBC]

James Goode, from National Grid, previously told the BBC: “Eastern Green Link 3 and Eastern Green Link 4 are a critical part of the new electricity infrastructure required for the UK to reach net zero.

"Harnessing the full potential of Britain’s clean energy resources will enable us to be less dependent on global fossil fuels and will play a critical role in supporting the nation’s future security of supply," he said.

A number of public consultation events are being planned in Lincolnshire.

The project's website states: "Local community engagement is very important to Ossian.

"Our commitment is to foster open and honest communication with the communities in which we will be developing and operating, ensuring they have the opportunity to feed into our project plans at early development stage."

Follow BBC Lincolnshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastyorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related internet links