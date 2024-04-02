More electric vehicle charging stations in the works along Oklahoma’s interstates

The Oklahoma Transportation Commission on Monday awarded bids to three companies to build 13 electric vehicle charging stations along three interstates.

The slightly more than $8.7 million in awards comes from $5 billion in the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, said Jared Schwennesen, Oklahoma Department of Transportation multi-modal division engineer.

The awards will complete the build out of the interstates for alternative fuel corridors for Interstate 35, Interstate 40 and Interstate 44.

“Range anxiety is a thing,” said Tim Gatz, Oklahoma Department of Transportation executive director. “And it is real for folks that choose to operate electric vehicles.”

Electric vehicle ownership in Oklahoma is not evolving at a rate that exceeds the state’s ability to manage it, Gatz said.

Electric vehicle (EV) charging station at the Edmond OnCue at S. 15th and I-35, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023

While the state still has some time, this infrastructure is desperately needed, Gatz said. “There is no better way for us to implement a program like this than to engage the private sector,” Gatz said. “It is going to take the retail outlets to be a part of this.”

Oklahoma was allocated $66 million for the projects, Schwennesen said.

The program’s goal is to create a network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers by 2030 along federally designated alternative corridors.

The 13 awards went to Love’s, Francis Energy and Tesla Inc.

The companies were required to put private dollars in the project, Schwennen said. Phase one’s total, including federal matching funds and non-federal money, is $16.1 million, according to ODOT.

The companies were required to build four, 150-kilowatt chargers within one mile driving distance from the exit within 50 miles of each other, Schwennesen said.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation on Monday unveiled a list of proposed sites that will receive electric vehicle charging stations in the coming months.

The stations will be able to charge up to 80% of the vehicle’s battery within 15 minutes to 45 minutes, Schwennesen said.

“Hopefully, we will see them active in the next 12 to 18 months,” Schwennesen said.

Drivers can pay at the location, he said. The cost at the pump is 35 cents to 75 cents depending on location and time of day, Schwennesen said.

The award is the first of three phases, he said.

Phase two involves other alternative fuel corridors, Schwennesen said.

Phase three involves finding communities and other corridors not recognized as fuel corridors, he said.

