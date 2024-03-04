More electric vehicle chargers popping up on Kansas, Missouri highways

Staples along Missouri and Kansas highway exits include restaurants, restrooms, novelty gift shops and, more and more, electric-vehicle chargers.

While EV cars make up only a small percentage of those on the road, highway stops are some of the earliest adopters to add chargers. They’re adding them to “future-proof” their businesses, sources said, though profits from their use are years down the road.

Kansas Turnpike Authority CEO Steve Hewitt is betting that EVs will become more ubiquitous, and when they do, chargers stationed at service areas will draw in business to their restaurants and gift shops, where the majority of gas stations and service areas make their revenue.

“The number of EV folks will grow, and over the next 10 to 20 years we’ll reap some benefits, we’ll get more tolls, customers will travel on the turnpike, they’ll spend some money and they’ll stay in our service areas,” Hewitt said. “We need to have this stuff for the future.”

