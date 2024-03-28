More education needed about energy

Mar. 27—Educating people in the non-energy-producing areas of the country so they can't be exploited by cynical politicians is a task the oil and gas industry has so far left undone.

That's according to Texas Railroad Commissioner Jim Wright and the Permian Basin Petroleum Association, who say the industry's efforts to date have been piecemeal and generally ineffective.

"There is a substantial lack of understanding on the part of the general population when it comes to energy production, energy policy and how important oil and natural gas are to our standard of living and our nation's economic success," Wright said. "Part of the problem is the disjointed nature of the energy industry when compared to the unified agenda of these environmental non-profits.

"Individual energy companies have established educational campaigns in the past, but ultimately they do not have the same resources nor reach as they would by pooling their resources to promote the positive contributions of oil and natural gas to our society."

Wright said some of the larger companies that do finance media campaigns spend a portion of those resources promoting their research into alternative energy, biofuels and algae rather than focusing on how abundant traditional energy resources and wise energy policies benefit consumers by lowering energy costs for American households.

PBPA President Ben Shepperd said the world is a much better place because of oil and natural gas.

"Access to affordable and reliable energy has been and will continue to be the key to improving the quality of life for billions of people around the world," Shepperd said. "Oil and natural gas provide for heating and cooling, the ability to have clean water and air, the building of habitable structures in all areas of the world, the production of food in massive amounts and the transportation of that food as well as clothing, building materials and life-saving medicines and medical supplies over long distances."

He said a lesser proportion of the world's population lives in extreme poverty than ever before because of oil and gas.

"A smaller percentage of the world's population dies prematurely because of oil and natural gas," Shepperd said. "People are living longer because of oil and gas.

"We all need to do a better job of sharing the amazing human existence-improving story of oil and natural gas with the world. We greatly appreciate Commissioner Wright's desire to help in educating others on the economic and life benefits of oil and gas and we encourage him to keep going."