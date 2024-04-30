More than a dozen shoppers injured after car crashes through New Mexico retail store

A car crashed into a New Mexico thrift store Tuesday morning, injuring multiple people, police say.

Around 15 people were injured and transported to a hospital after a car drove through the entirety of a Savers and ended up in the back of the store in the City of Las Cruces, reports KFOX 14. Las Cruces police shared news about the incident shortly after 10:30 a.m. local time Tuesday.

One person is said to have life-threatening injuries.

At least 15 people were injured when a car crashed through a New Mexico thrift store Tuesday.

What happened?

In a Facebook post, Las Cruces Police Department said a sports utility vehicle drove through the glass wall at the front of the store.

The incident left multiple customers and employees injured.

The story is still developing. USA TODAY contacted Las Cruces Police Department, but has not heard back yet.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Las Cruces Savers crash injures 15 Tuesday morning police say