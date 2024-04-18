More than a dozen lawsuits filed against Myrtle Beach pool company

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW)— More than a dozen civil lawsuits have been filed against a Myrtle Beach pool company and its owner at the center of a News13 investigation.

There are civil suits against Cascade Custom Pools and its owner Chris Harrington in Horry County, Georgetown County and one federal lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court in Florence.

According to the Horry County Public Index, there are 10 civil lawsuits filed against Cascade Custom Pools, three of those received a default judgement.

According to the Georgetown County Public Index, one civil lawsuit also received a default judgement.

15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said a default judgement is when a judge rules in favor of the individual who filed the civil lawsuit if the person accused does not answer any of the court notices.

“If you sued me for a million, even if it was frivolous, and I just said, ‘I’m not, this is nonsense, I throw it away,'” Richardson said. “But, if I don’t answer, they’re going to find me in default judgment. And then whatever they asked for, they’re going to get.”

According to the public index and court documents, Harrington has not responded to any of these civil lawsuits.

Cascade customers have told News13 that Harrington has told them he is left with no assets.

“The easiest way is if there’s an insurance amount covering it, but if there’s not, then you go out, and you attach these liens and loans to all the different personal and real property that the person has,” Richardson said. “But there are rules that say if you liquidate something within a certain timeframe, they have to untangle it.”

The Horry County Police Department says it investigates all complaints or tips they get that relate to potential criminal activity.

News13 have reached out to Harrington again this week to see if he would like to respond to his customers’ complaints either by a phone call, text message, or an on-camera interview.

As of this writing, News13 has not heard back. Count on us for updates.

