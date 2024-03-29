More than a dozen Brookline teachers to lose their jobs

A budget crunch is leading to layoffs in the Brookline Public Schools.

On Thursday night, the school committee approved a budget that eliminates a world language program for kindergarten through the fifth grade.

Superintendent Linus Guillory, Ph.D., tells Boston 25 News this brings the budget into balance but means 13 teachers and some support staff will lose their jobs.

“We’re looking at soaring costs. Our transportation costs are rising rapidly. The cost of doing business is just increasing and the increase in revenues is not keeping up with that increase,” Superintendent Guillory said.

The budget was more than $2 million out of balance.

Superintendent Guillory says these staff reductions will not cause class sizes to increase because classroom teachers are not being affected.

He says a group of superintendents from Norfolk, Worcester, and Middlesex Counties met with legislators Thursday to explain their concerns about Chapter 70 funding which is state aid to municipalities for education.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

