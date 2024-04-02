More details revealed in Wilmington homicide investigation

The release of the audio from a 911 call offers more insight into a homicide investigation unfolding at a Wilmington residence.

On Wednesday, March 27, detectives responded to 5501 Myrtle Grove Road to conduct a welfare check on a missing person, according to a news release from the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office. After an investigation, detectives discovered the body of 69-year-old Lawrence Grabka buried in the backyard.

The welfare check was initiated after a 911 call was made by a person who identified themselves as a friend of Grabka.

Previous coverage: Man charged with first-degree murder following death investigation at Wilmington residence

"I am very, very worried about a friend who's been missing for a couple days now," the caller said in a 911 call audio recording provided by New Hanover County 911 Communications. "He's not home, his wallet is there, his phone is there, he has no car or license."

"I went over there last night (because) he didn't answer his phone...it's not like him," the caller said. "I looked everywhere where he could've maybe fallen...he's nowhere to be found. Believe me when I tell you this is highly, highly unusual."

The caller indicates they used to live in Grabka's residence but now reside nearby. The caller said they also checked the hospital for Grabka, but that staff indicated they did not have a patient by that name.

The call was placed on March 27 and concluded after nearly 6 minutes. An officer was dispatched to the scene, according to the 911 operator.

Grabka's roommate, Elvin Noel Baca, 34, was arrested on March 27 and charged with first-degree murder and failure to report a death following investigation. Baca was being held in the New Hanover County Jail under no bond as of Tuesday.

