More details offered in LaPlante case, but no DNA evidence provided

Mar. 13—Investigators shared the defendant's statements with police and offered more evidence in the attempted first-degree murder trial for Robert LaPlante, but so far no DNA or blood evidence has been confirmed.

LaPlante, 58, of Clarkston, was indicted by a grand jury for allegedly attempting to kill Loyal Otis Dickson Jr. by striking, cutting and/or stabbing him July 14 in North Lewiston. There were about 10 people in the courtroom at the Nez Perce County Courthouse as the trial began its second day Tuesday before 2nd District Judge Mark Monson. Nez Perce County Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith and Deputy Prosecutor Jazz Patzer questioned nine witnesses, but the day began with the defense cross-examining Lewiston police detective Cpl. Cody Bloomsburg.

Public defender for LaPlante, Brennan Wright, asked about fingerprint and DNA evidence. Bloomsburg said they were able to locate fingerprints, but not belonging to LaPlante. There was also no conclusive DNA from the high-lift jack or a hat worn by LaPlante. A sheathed knife found on Dickson didn't have DNA or fingerprints, according to the testimony of Lewiston police detective Brian Erickson.

Erickson also testified about searches in the white Chevy Impala and the red Dodge Ram truck that were connected to the attack through surveillance video. Both vehicles came back negative for blood and a fingerprint found in the Dodge didn't have enough detail to be tested. But most of Erickson's testimony was about an interview he conducted with LaPlante in Clarkston.

LaPlante was detained in Clarkston based on information found in a surveillance video. Lewiston police Capt. Chris Reese testified that he made flyers of two vehicles, a white Impala and a red Dodge truck, and was going to distribute them to Clarkston police.

As he was driving across the Interstate Bridge into Clarkston, a vehicle pulled in front of him that Reese recognized as the white Impala. Reese followed the car, notified Clarkston police and gave them directions to the vehicle.

When the vehicle stopped at the NomNom gas station on Bridge Street and Clarkston police Sgt. Brian Odenberg contacted the driver, identified as LaPlante, and a passenger identified as Kelley Wilson. Erickson and Reese both testified that the Impala matched the vehicle in the surveillance video based on damage to the vehicle's driver's side door and bumper. Erickson also testified that LaPlante was wearing a hat similar to one seen in surveillance video.

Odenberg said that LaPlante agreed to go to the Clarkston Police Department. Odenberg took LaPlante to the department and he testified that LaPlante made comments about the numbers of knives he had in vehicle because he gave rides to different people. Odenberg said the comments were unusual because he didn't ask LaPlante about knives.

At the Clarkston Police Department, LaPlante agreed to talk with Erickson. LaPlante said he picked up a man named Bill and gave him a ride to North Lewiston to borrow a truck. Erickson said that LaPlante didn't know Bill's last name and couldn't remember where Bill lived or where he took him in North Lewiston. But later LaPlante said the place he dropped off Bill was near property his family used to own and have a business at, later identified as Eagle Transfer.

Before he dropped off Bill, LaPlante said he went to the Lightning Horse Bar and Grill, in North Lewiston. Larry Boyd, owner of the Lightning, testified about a conversation weeks before where he overheard LaPlante telling others that Dickson owed him money and had his brother's truck.

The morning of the attack, Boyd said the front door of the bar was unlocked and LaPlante walked in, and Boyd told LaPlante he wasn't open. LaPlante looked around the bar and asked about a knife Boyd had for sale, but didn't buy it.

Boyd testified that LaPlante was acting anxious and like "a person that had things to do and places to go." Wright objected to Boyd testifying about a "gut feeling" he had, which was sustained by Monson. Smith asked if the conversation he overheard and LaPlante's visit to the bar July 14 were "associated in his mind like they belong together" and Boyd said yes.

In LaPlante's interview with Erickson, he said that he dropped off Bill near Eagle Transfer and then went to J&L Auto. The prosecutors later showed video of Erickson's interview with Ezra Wolf, a salesperson at J&L, under the stipulation of the defense.

In the video, Wolf said LaPlante came in asking about a Lexus around 10:30 a.m. He said LaPlante was making comments about getting beat up in Seattle. Erickson showed Wolf the photo he took of LaPlante at the Clarkston Police Department. Wolf immediately recognized LaPlante and said "that's him."

In the interview, Erickson showed LaPlante photos from the surveillance video, including Dickson's pickup. LaPlante identified the truck from the photo as the one Bill was borrowing. LaPlante also identified himself as the driver of the Impala and agreed he was wearing the same hat. LaPlante told Erickson that Bill was borrowing the truck from Dickson and he dropped him off near Dickson's camp.

Smith asked Erickson about the history between LaPlante and Dickson. LaPlante told Erickson that his family had a long dispute with Dickson and they "hated" Dickson for stealing from them and for unpaid debts. He also shared that the property Dickson was living on at Eagle Transfer used to be owned by his family.

LaPlante's brother, Rodney LaPlante, testified under subpoena, meaning he wasn't voluntarily testifying against his brother. Smith asked Rodney LaPlante about his relationship with Dickson and he said he knew Dickson since junior high.

He said Dickson bought his Dodge truck. Dickson also received a motorcycle from Rodney LaPlante, with an agreement he would work on his Camry. But Dickson never did the work, worth $500, so Rodney LaPlante said Dickson still owed him.

The night before the attack, July 13, Rodney LaPlante said Dickson came over and was drunk and backed over his fence with his vehicle. Rodney LaPlante also let Dickson borrow some chainsaws he could use for work, but Dickson pawned one of the chainsaws. Smith asked if he was upset with Dickson for those reasons and Rodney LaPlante said he was.

Smith then asked if Robert LaPlante knew about the debt and if that could have "set him off." Rodney LaPlante said Robert LaPlante knew and it "could be" that the information made him upset.

In cross-examination, Wright asked about an incident where Robert LaPlante had an altercation with a woman July 13. Rodney LaPlante said he didn't know who the woman was but she was swinging a stick at Robert LaPlante and he had his hands up to block it. Wright asked if he saw the woman strike Robert LaPlante and he didn't see her strike his brother, only swinging at him.

When Erickson was testifying about his interview with Robert LaPlante at the Clarkston Police Department, he said LaPlante had injuries and took photos of them, including a large bruise on his stomach, superficial injuries on his shin, thigh and forearms and an abrasion on his biceps. In cross-examination, Wright asked if LaPlante had any explanation for the marks. Smith objected based on hearsay, but Monson allowed Erickson to answer the yes or no. Erickson confirmed that LaPlante did have an explanation for the scratches.

LaPlante also told Erickson that he didn't have his phone with him the morning of July 14. Erickson took his phone as evidence and it was later analyzed by Lewiston police detective Zach Thomas. Thomas later testified that LaPlante's phone had no activity from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 14.

But Thomas showed the jury information taken from LaPlante's phone from July 14, including several messages and missed calls from Chantel Turner, Jayden Musgrove and Timothy W. Allen. Turner and Musgrove both testified that they were not the ones who sent the messages to LaPlante but that the messages were sent by Allen, who had access to their phones that day.

Smith also asked about LaPlante's demeanor and Erickson said he was talkative and shared a lot of information with investigators. He testified that LaPlante never asked him what the investigation was about or why he was taking photos and a DNA sample. Smith asked if that was unusual. Erickson said he's interviewed hundreds of suspects and he couldn't remember another time a suspect didn't ask why they were being interviewed.

LaPlante told Erickson that he had changed his clothes and agreed to let law enforcement take the clothes he was wearing that were at his house. But Erickson said LaPlante's demeanor changed when they were at the house, and he was confused and took a long time to get to his room. Another man was also in his room, identified as Allen, who also had superficial scratches on his shin and elbow, which Erickson photographed.

Smith asked if Allen was the "Bill" LaPlante referred to in the interview and Erickson said he was. Erickson also confirmed that Allen was the man with LaPlante at Dickson's camp.

During the second day of the trial, more information was provided to jurors about Dickson's injuries. Patzer questioned Dr. Tony Haley, the general surgeon who had treated Dickson at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.

Haley said Dickson had injuries on his face, neck and head, including lacerations, broken bones and stab and puncture wounds. Later a CT scan showed that Dickson had a skull fracture, brain bleeding and brain lesions caused by blunt force trauma. Dickson was then taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

Reese took photos of Dickson at the hospital, which were presented to the jury, including one showing Dickson's face with multiple wounds and cuts. His eyes were swollen shut and he had a breathing tube. Other photos showed injuries to his head, chest, shoulders, arms, hands and hip.

Reese said the injuries were caused by more than one weapon, some from a knife and others were blunt force trauma. Reese said that in more than 20 years in law enforcement it was "one of the most vicious and heinous attacks I have seen on an individual."

The second day of the trial concluded at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Monson said that because of the court's schedule the trial would continue at 1:30 p.m. today, when the prosecution would continue presenting its case.

Two other co-defendants have been charged in the case: Allen, indicted for attempted first-degree murder, and Wilson, indicted for being an accessory to attempted murder by withholding information from law enforcement. Both of those cases are pending and neither have made it to trial.

Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.