More details emerge about major hotel being built in downtown Ocala

Two months ago, Ocala city officials announced another hotel is coming to downtown. Officials involved with the hotel sent some information to the Star Banner via a press release on May 3.

Here's what we know:

Hotel's name: AC Hotel by Marriott.

Where? 210 W. Silver Springs Blvd., the former site of European Car Clinic.

How many rooms? 176.

Some of its features: The hotel will have a rooftop bar, full-service restaurant and a speakeasy. Officials said they believe this will be "a catalytic and transformational addition to spur further remarkable growth."

A rendition of the new AC Hotel by Marriott coming to downtown Ocala

Who's leading the venture? According to a news release: "The project is being led by businessman Doug Cone, CEO of Cone Distributing, and his partner Navroz Saju, CEO of HDG Legacy hotels."

Did Cone say anything about the project? Yes. He said, “While we have both local and international investors, we are very excited about this project and how it will change the face of Downtown Ocala. The City of Ocala has been great to work with and we are very thankful for their support and participation in this endeavor. ”

When will the hotel open to the public? The summer of 2026.

Other projects coming to downtown: In March, city officials said several projects were coming to downtown. They include a second downtown parking garage, which will be built on land currently occupied by Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church off Southwest Third Avenue. Building for the roughly five- to six-story garage is expected to conclude about March 2025.

