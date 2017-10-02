More daytime images of the Larsen C iceberg have come in, and they're amazing

In July, one of the largest icebergs ever recorded — measuring in at about the size of Delaware and containing a volume of ice twice the size of Lake Erie — broke off the Larsen C Ice Shelf in northwest Antarctica.

The event, which took place during the frigid blackness of the Antarctic winter, was detected using satellite instruments that could pierce the darkness to sense the ice below. As the austral spring dawns, scientists are now being granted their first glimpses of the new iceberg during the daytime.

And the images are incredible.

The first daytime satellite photo to be released by NASA came on Sept. 11, via an instrument on NASA's Terra satellite, which is known as the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer, or MODIS.

It revealed the massive iceberg, which dwarfs Manhattan yet somehow has taken on its shape, in all its glory.

View photos Satellite image showing the massive Antarctic iceberg and its smaller sibling on Sept. 16, 2017. More

Image: nasa

Soon after, other NASA satellites, including Landsat 8 , captured detailed images that NASA published on Sept. 30.

The new data shows how the massive iceberg has split into smaller pieces since it cleaved off from the floating ice shelf last summer, and reveals that it has begun to push away from the ice shelf that birthed it, thanks to offshore winds.

The original iceberg weighed about 1 trillion tons, according to a team of researchers affiliated with a U.K.-based research project, known as Project MIDAS. While the iceberg calving event itself is likely mostly natural, it nevertheless threatens to speed up the already quickening pace of ice melt in the region due in large part to global warming.

The wider EW footprint of @ESA_EO 's #sentinel1 gives a nice overview of the drift of iceberg #A68 away from #LarsenC. From-rift-2-drift pic.twitter.com/c6j39bWDBt — Stef Lhermitte (@StefLhermitte) September 21, 2017

In its original shape, the iceberg was about 2,200 square miles in area, Project MIDAS researchers said in a blog post on July 12. In late July, the main iceberg, known as A-68A, lost several chunks of ice as it began to slowly drift out to sea.

One of those large chunks is now known as A-68B, according to the National Ice Center, which tracks large icebergs because they pose a danger to ships.

Around the same time, scientists revealed that new cracks were developing on the Larsen C ice shelf, potentially signaling additional breakup events in the coming months to years.

Scientists are closely monitoring the Larsen C Ice Shelf because of the warming occurring in that region, and the unsettling history of other ice shelves in the area.

View photos The icebergs in natural color (left). Thermal image (right) reveals where the colder ice ends and warmer water begins. More