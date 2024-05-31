More dangerous weather pelts Texas

A house leaning on its side after being hit by a tornado in Temple, Texas, May 23rd, 2024. Officials said 30 people were injured and over 500 homes and businesses were impacted by the tornado. EPA-EFE/Adam Davis

May 30 (UPI) -- Another round of severe weather pelted storm-weary Texas Thursday. Flooding was reported in the Dallas Fort Worth area and a Tornado Emergency was issued near Midland.

The storms began to take shape Thursday morning but did not grow severe until later in the afternoon when atmospheric conditions combined to create the dangerous weather.

Another day of severe weather impacted Texas and the southern Plains on Thursday with flooding reported around Dallas and a Tornado Emergency issued near Midland.

One tornado was spotted by storm chasers and passengers at Midland International Air & Space Port said they saw two tornadoes from the terminal before being ushered to safety.

4,000 customers were without power in the Midland area due to the storms, according to PowerOutage.us.

Further south, the town of Marathon, Tex. was forced to deploy snow plows after the air temperature dropped from around 105 degrees to the mid-50, causing up to two feet of hail and prompting the town to deploy snowplows to make roads passable.

This has been the latest round of severe weather in southern and Plains states that has left at least 23 people dead in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, and Kansas.