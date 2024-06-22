More construction is heading for Boise’s Interstate 184. Drivers, are you ready?

Thought your commute into or out of downtown Boise was rough already? Watch out, there may be more delays coming.

The Idaho Transportation Department is set to begin summer maintenance work on Monday on five bridges along Interstate 184 Connector, according to a news release.

From the west, I-184 leads northeast from Interstate 84, past the Boise Towne Square Mall and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, over the Boise River and into downtown Boise.

Crews are planning to start work on the I-184 bridge over Chinden Boulevard and over the summer will also work on the Curtis Road Interchange, the Fairview Avenue eastbound on-ramp over I-184, the Orchard Street Bridge and the Boise River Bridge, according to the release.

Work crews will apply epoxy overlays to seal the roads, patch and repair bridge surfaces and work on bridge joints that would extend the life of the bridges, according to the release. ITD expects the roadwork to last until this fall.

“Motorists should expect lanes and ramps along I-184 to be restricted or closed overnight and speed limits to be reduced,” according to the release. Flaggers may direct some traffic as well.

Motorcyclist killed in crash with single vehicle near Boise Towne Square shopping mall

Micron expansion could create 15k jobs. Where is everyone going to live? Here’s an idea

Harris Ranch has been under construction for nearly two decades. What’s happening next?

Boise neighborhood scores victory against out-of-state developer in battle over homes