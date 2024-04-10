More child sex assault charges filed against Lincoln Co. man who was arrested in February
A Lincoln County man, who was first arrested in February, is facing additional child sex assault charges.
Deputies arrested 66-year-old, Carl David Holt, from Stanley on February 5 on similar charges,
Officials with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation back in October of 2023 after receiving a report of child abuse, which then uncovered claims of sexual assault.
Detectives got a search warrant and took Holt’s phone where they found pictures of child sexual abuse.
LCSO charged Holt with two counts of statutory sexual offense, two counts of second-degree exploitation of a child, and one count of third-degree exploitation of a child.
The sheriff’s office charged Holt with four counts of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of statutory sexual offense were served.
Holt is currently being held in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.
