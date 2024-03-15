More charges filed against man accused of indecent exposure at Fort Collins coffee shops

The man accused of indecent exposure outside Fort Collins coffee shops now faces additional charges accusing him of committing other sexual offenses while recently working at a Fort Collins grocery store.

Fort Collins police arrested a man last month they suspect was involved in a "series of sex offenses” outside Fort Collins and Loveland businesses — mostly coffee shops — since July. Police say they received several reports of a man masturbating outside businesses in the view of employees while “appearing to watch female employees through a window.” Police said in at least one of these cases the victim was a juvenile.

Officers arrested 32-year-old Stephen Masalta last month, and he was charged with 14 counts of indecent exposure, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Fort Collins police announced Thursday that additional charges have been filed against Masalta after investigators reviewed video evidence collected during a search of Masalta's residence last month.

While Masalta was employed at a south Fort Collins Safeway, 1426 East Harmony Road, from December 2023 until February 2024, investigators believe Masalta "masturbated and ejaculated on multiple items of food in the store," which were not commercially sealed, Fort Collins Police Service Chief Jeff Swoboda said in a video statement Thursday.

Swoboda said video evidence helped police identify additional victims in this case, and he expects other victims could be identified as investigators continue to review evidence.

In addition to the initial 14 indecent exposure charges, Masalta has now also been charged with:

16 counts of attempted sexual assault on a child, a Class 5 felony

14 counts of indecent exposure, a Class 1 misdemeanor

Four counts of attempted unlawful sexual contact, a Class 2 misdemeanor

Two counts of attempted indecent exposure, a Class 2 misdemeanor

Masalta has been charged with multiple counts of attempted sexual assault on a child because investigators believe juveniles may have consumed the food that Masalta is suspected to have tampered with, a police department spokesperson told the Coloradoan.

Masalta has been in custody at the Larimer County Jail since his arrest in February on a $25,000 cash or surety bond. He is next scheduled to appear in court March 18.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Man accused of indecent exposure charged with additional sex offenses