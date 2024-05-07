More charges filed against Clovis double homicide, kidnapping suspect

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – More charges have been filed against the suspect connected to a double homicide and kidnapping in New Mexico. According to an affidavit, 26-year-old Alek Collins is now facing two counts of murder, two counts of child abuse, and one count of kidnapping in New Mexico.

FBI: Man accused of Clovis murders, child abduction held in Abilene, TX

The affidavit sheds more light on the timeline of events leading up to Collins’s arrest in Texas.

On May 3, an Amber Alert was issued for a 10-month-old after police found Samantha “Harley” Cisneros and Taryn Allen, both 23, dead at Ned Houk Park, north of Clovis. Police also found a 5-year-old at the scene with a gunshot wound to the head. The 5-year-old was taken to the hospital.

According to court documents, the two men who stopped at the park for lunch on May 3 found the victims and called police. When police arrived they found the 5-year-old crying and bleeding from her head.

After the child was put in an ambulance, officers found a baby bottle nearby and a stroller. Documents state the officer searched the area and could not find the baby nearby.

Authorities then obtained search warrants for cell phone providers and discovered a phone number connected to Collins pinged at the tower near the park. They also state that his number pinged at a Dollar Tree around the same time the victims stopped at the store before heading to the park.

According to the affidavit, Collins had rented a maroon Honda through Turo, a car-sharing/rental app. Authorities were then able to track the GPS location of the vehicle. According to the data, it showed the vehicle was in the area of the park from 4:29 p.m. to about 4:38 p.m.

The affidavit also states that the vehicle was then tracked through Friona TX, Dimmitt TX, Earth TX, Sudan TX, Littlefield TX, Levelland TX, Ropesville TX, Tahoka TX, Post TX, Snyder TX, Roby TX, Anson TX, and ultimately to Abilene TX.

Law enforcement in Abilene started to watch a home where Collins was reportedly staying. During surveillance, officials saw Collins pushing a maroon Honda out of the garage and into the street. Officers later detained Collins and found the 10-month-old. Police also say they found a handgun. “We later learned Collins admitted to taking Eleia but not to shooting any of the victims,” the affidavit stated.

Through the course of the investigation, officials learned that in October of 2023, Collins called the FBI Nation Threat Operations Center and said if the agency did not help him find his daughter, he was going to “murder a bunch of children.” Collins at the time also claimed that he once kidnapped a woman and her son.

Collins has been charged with the murders of Cisneros and Allen, child abuse for assaulting the 5-year-old and kidnapping the 10-month-old. The Abilene Police Department also reported that he is being charged with Aggravated Robbery and Assault of a Peace Officer.

