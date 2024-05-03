Are more charges coming for worker accused of contaminating food at Leawood steakhouse?

As police fielded calls and emails from diners who might have eaten contaminated food at Leawood’s Hereford House restaurant, additional charges could be filed against the former worker, the Johnson County district attorney said Thursday.

Prosecutors announced Tuesday that they had charged 21-year-old Jace Christian Hanson of Kansas City with one felony count of unlawfully adulterating or contaminating food at the restaurant at 5001 Town Center Drive in Leawood’s Town Center Plaza.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said the investigation into what happened is ongoing.

“The scope of the problem (is what) we’re still trying to determine,” Howe said. “We have some information. Leawood (police) is working really hard to gather additional information. I know we’re getting calls from, as we asked, people who fell ill after eating there to try to determine if there was any connection to what Mr. Hanson did.”

“We don’t believe there’s any other people involved,” Howe said. “But we believe that the investigation will probably lead to additional charges.”

Hanson made a brief video appearance in Johnson County District Court Thursday, where his attorney, Zane Todd Jr., requested a continuance, saying he hadn’t yet discussed the case with his client.

Judge Thomas Kelly Ryan ordered Hanson to appear in person for his next hearing at 4 p.m. on June 6th.

Hanson remains in jail on a $100,000 bond.

FBI tip leads to investigation

The case developed from a tip the Federal Bureau of Investigation received, Howe said.

“I give a lot of credit to the FBI in Leawood for moving quickly on that, as soon as they determined there was an issue,” he said. “I appreciate the fact that they moved so quickly to stop it.”

Prosecutors haven’t said how Hanson allegedly contaminated the food. But Melody Webb, a Johnson County District Attorney’s spokesperson, confirmed Thursday that some bodily fluid was introduced into the food.

She said that is why they are asking the public for help identifying any health issues that could be connected. Officials have not publicly verified the type of bodily fluid.

It is unknown how many people might be victims of the alleged crime, which occurred between between March 26 and April 25, authorities said.

Hanson, arrested April 25, worked part-time at the Hereford House for less than a month, the restaurant said in a statement Tuesday..

As part of the investigation, the district attorney’s office and police asked customers who fell ill after eating at the restaurant during that period to contact the Leawood police at tips@leawood.org or 913-266-0696.

As of Thursday afternoon, 133 people had contacted police, said Capt. Brad Robbins with the Leawood Police Department. Detectives have spoken with most of them, but messages were left for 15 people who have yet to call back.

“We’re an investigation unit of six people and when you’re flooded with, you know, dozens of calls at the same time, it takes a while to work through them,” Robbins said.

All calls coming into Howe’s office are being directed to police, Howe said.

“We understand that the public’s concerned,” Howe said. “And as soon as we can confirm additional information, we’ll try to provide that to the general public.”