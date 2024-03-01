More body parts discovered in Long Island’s Southards Pond Park

More human remains were discovered near a Babylon park Thursday night, where Suffolk County police earlier found two arms and a leg.

An unidentified woman’s head and arm were recovered on the west side of Southards Pond Park Thursday evening, according to authorities. Her leg was earlier located in the area sticking out from a pile of leaves.

Also Thursday, police found a man’s right arm after a girl on her way to school spotted his tattooed left arm with missing fingertips near the east side of the park. She notified her father, who called 911.

The female remains were not tattooed. Both apparent victims were adults. The investigation is being treated as a homicide. Cadaver dogs helped locate the severed body parts.

Suffolk County homicide detective Kevin Beyrer told reporters the detached limbs scattered about the park had probably not been there long.

“Students do come down this block,” he said after the first arm was found Thursday morning. “We’ll check with people to see if it was seen yesterday, but it does appear recent.”

Beyer also worked on the Gilgo Beach serial killer case, which led to the arrest of Long Island architect Rex Heuermann in July. Heuermann is awaiting trial on four murder charges to which he’s pled not guilty.

Investigators continued searching the 19-acre Southards Pond Park Friday.

“We might find the remainder of the body, we might not,” Beyrer told News 12 Friday.

One area resident told that outlet Thursday’s gruesome development was unsettling for people living on Long Island’s South Bay. Another local said he didn’t believe whatever happened in the park — which is flanked by schools — is representative of something happening in that community.

The Town of Babylon is home to nearly 220,000 residents and calls itself “one of the more culturally-mixed municipalities” on Long Island. It includes Amityville, Lindenhurst, Copiague and Gilgo Beach.

Southards Pond Park is a fishing destination located fewer than 50 miles east of New York City. It’s closed from dusk to dawn.