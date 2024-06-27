More bad weather could be coming to NJ to spoil your weekend

North Jersey has finally seen the end of a dreadful heat wave, and now rainfall is set for this weekend with thunderstorms possible.

In the Bergen County area near Paramus, there is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day Saturday, but it will remain mostly cloudy according to National Weather Service. After severe winds tore through North Jersey on Monday and Wednesday evenings, gusts will remain high on the weekend coming in at 22 mph.

Weekend temperatures in North Jersey

Even though temperatures this weekend will not reach the 90s like all of last week, temperatures will still be warm in New Jersey. Saturday the high is expected to reach 83 degrees and as the rain falls at night the low temperature appears to be 74 according to National Weather Service. Sunday will be warmer with a high of near 88 degrees. The rain will cool the atmosphere substantially on Sunday evening with a low of 69 degrees.

Will it rain this weekend in NJ?

Saturday evening is when the thunderstorms and showers become more likely as the chance of precipitation reaches 70% in the late hours.

National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Murphy said showers are more likely in the late afternoon going into Saturday night. The meteorologist said there is still a chance of some rain falling early Saturday afternoon but there is a greater chance in the evening hours.

After a thunderstorm roared in New Jersey on Wednesday evening, the chance of another storm of that magnitude is unlikely during the day on Saturday, per Murphy. "The strongest (thunderstorms) will possibly be at night. Everything during the day will not be as strong as last night."

The rain is most likely going to last through all of Sunday in North Jersey. There is a 60% chance of rainfall during the day with thunderstorms possible after 2 p.m. The possibility of rain wages on all weekend with a 30% chance of showers before midnight.

