More arrests made in missing 8-month-old baby investigation. Search still ongoing.

More arrests were made over the weekend in connection to the investigation into a missing 8-month-old Kentucky baby.

On Friday, the Kentucky State Police announced it had arrested the baby’s parents, Cage Rudd and Tesla Tucker, after unsuccessfully locating the baby, Miya (Tucker) Rudd, during a welfare check.

Both Cage Rudd, 30, and Tucker, 29, face charges of first-degree child abuse, abandonment of a minor, engaging in organized crime and numerous drug-related charges.

The arrests were made in Reynolds Station in Ohio County, south of Owensboro.

Miya Rudd’s grandfather, 56-year-old Ricky Smith, also was arrested on Friday and charged with first-degree child abuse, abandonment of a minor, engaging in organized crime and numerous drug-related charges, according to KSP.

KSP also arrested Miya Rudd’s grandmother, 49-year-old Billie (Rudd) Smith after conducting a welfare check for Miya Rudd. Billie Smith had an active warrant for second-degree assault — domestic violence in Daviess County from October 2023.

Miya Rudd was not found during the welfare check, KSP said. The warrant was unrelated to Miya Rudd, according to court documents.

While troopers were pulling into Billie Smith’s residence for the welfare check, they saw Timothy Roach, 37, throw unprescribed suboxone under his vehicle, according to KSP. He was charged with second-degree possession of a controlled substance and first-degree prescription controlled substance not in proper container.

The search for Miya Rudd remains ongoing. Anyone with information about Miya Tucker’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact KSP Post 16 at (270) 826-3312.