More arrests made as law enforcement crack down on spring break crowds in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Several people were arrested Friday in New Smyrna Beach as law enforcement agencies continue to crack down on spring break crowds.

"That's why you see additional staffing. We just don't want to risk it," New Smyrna Beach Police Chief Eric Feldman said.

Only FOX 35 was there when officers arrested two people who had been stopped in their car near the Flagler Avenue beach entrance.

The 19-year-old driver is facing a gun charge, and his teenage passenger is charged with having illegal drugs, according to police.

"We're here to intercept those sorts of people who make it dangerous for everybody," Feldman said.

This latest arrest comes after Thursday's showdown on the beach involving a 16-year-old boy who was caught on camera pointing a gun at the crowd.

Felixander Solis-Guzman is now being charged as an adult. He's facing multiple charges in addition to the seven outstanding warrants out of Orange County.

"Listen, I'm the chief of police. My benchmark is zero crime. That's what we work towards. We don't want any of that nonsense in our town," Feldman said.

Everywhere you looked Friday afternoon, you couldn't miss the large law enforcement presence, including police officers, deputies, and even state troopers. And new this year, Feldman says they're using drones to keep an eye on the crowds.

"So for all those kids that are listening, we can see you," he said. "We want them to hear us. We want their parents to hear us. It's not the time. Don't try us. If you come here, you're likely going to end up in handcuffs."

Since Thursday, Feldman says they've made a handful of significant arrests, and you can expect the larger-than-normal presence to continue into next weekend.