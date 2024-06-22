More areas reopen for clamming on the Oregon Coast as biotoxin levels decline

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More parts of the Oregon coast have reopened for clamming after recent testing showed the shellfish in those areas are now safe to eat, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced.

This comes after an elevated level the biotoxin sickened dozens of people back in May, leading officials to temporarily shut down harvesting on the entire coast.

As of Friday, bay clamming has been reopened on the north coast and is now open from the Washington border to Cascade Head, as testing has shown a decline in levels of the marine biotoxin paralytic shellfish poison (PSP), according to ODFW.

Additionally, razor clam harvesting has reopened on the south coast, open from Cape Blanco to the California border.

While razor clamming also reopened Tuesday from the Washington border to Yachats River, it remains closed from the river to the California border due to high levels of PSP and domoic acid, ODFW said.

Further, bay clam harvesting is closed from Cascade Head to the California border and mussel harvesting remains closed along the entire Oregon coast.

Authorities added that climate change will likely impact the frequency of PSP as harmful algae increases in frequency and toxicity. However, the Oregon Department of Agriculture said it will continue to test the shellfish for toxins weekly.

