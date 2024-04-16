More April snow spreads into Alberta, and the wind chill returns

Despite marching further into the heart of the spring season, winter refuses to let go across Alberta. More snow has spread back into the region, with some areas in line to possibly see 15 cm through Wednesday.

Winds will also be gusty, so commute times will likely be jeopardized amid the changing conditions. Be sure to pack some patience, and plan ahead for the deteriorating travel.

MUST SEE: No April fool: Almost every province could see snow next week

Fair weather does return this weekend, and temperatures rebound, with above seasonal conditions dominating into next week.

Tuesday into Wednesday: Snow spreads into southern Alberta, increased commute times likely

Snowfall associated with this spring system was reported in the Calgary area before dawn early Tuesday. While accumulating on surfaces, the snow wasn't sticking to roadways just yet.

Bursts of wet snow will continue to impact the area through Tuesday however, possibly slowing commute times as conditions deteriorate.

WATCH: Alberta: From double-digit temperatures to thick heavy snow

Click here to view the video

Strong northerly winds will also pick up by late Tuesday, with gusts between 40-50+ km/h persisting into Wednesday.

This could bring some localized snowfall accumulation.

Baron - AB winds.jpg

While snowfall totals are still somewhat uncertain, between 5-10 cm is possible in some areas by Wednesday morning. Even heavier amounts, in excess of 15 cm, could fall across the foothills.

Near and in around Calgary, totals could range from less than 5 cm to upwards of 15 cm in the west end, favouring higher elevation areas to the west.

Baron - AB snow - April16.jpg

LEARN MORE: How the tropics help produce big springtime snows on the Prairies

In addition to the snow and winds, a brisk wind chill will return, with daytime highs feeling like -1 to -3 early this week.

Likely not the mid-April temperatures most were hoping for.

Departure from normal temperatures in Alberta for Thursday _ April 15

Be sure to check back for the latest weather updates across Alberta.