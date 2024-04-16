More aftershocks hit New Jersey, bringing total to 73 after earthquake

HUNTERDON COUNTY, N.J. (PIX11) — More aftershocks have been reported in New Jersey after a major earthquake hit the tri-state area more than two weeks ago, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Seven more aftershocks have hit the region since late Sunday night, the agency reported. Most have been centered around the epicenter of the earthquake in Hunterdon County.

Earthquake captured live on PIX11 during New York Living

The total number of aftershocks has reached 73, according to the USGS. The 4.8-magnitude earthquake that struck on April 5 was the largest to hit New Jersey in more than 100 years.

