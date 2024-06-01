More than 80 dogs found in 'unlivable' conditions, Gadsden police say

A warrant round-up on Thursday by the Gadsden Police Department led to the arrest of a Gadsden man with 84 dogs inside a residence, according to a news release from the department.

“Operation No Show” was intended to target people with failure-to-appear warrants from Gadsden Municipal Court, according to the release. Nearly 200 warrants were served on Thursday.

When officers attempted to serve warrants at a house at 1106 High St., they found the residents “living in inhumane conditions,” as the release described it, later describing the situation as “unlivable,” with the seven dozen dogs inside.

The dogs were found to be without proper food, water or care, and some showed signs of disease.

Officers secured the scene and called in Animal Control units.

The Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center has taken the animals in and is seeking donations to help with their care.

Alex Smith is charged with animal cruelty, a Class C felony in Alabama. Additional charges are possible for other residents of the house, according to the release.

“This is a sad situation, but a fact of life. Some of the citizens of Gadsden live in less-than-ideal conditions, but this is animal abuse, plain and simple, and it will not be tolerated,” said Mayor Craig Ford, who took part in the roundup alongside officers.

GPD in the release thanked the Etowah County Sheriff's Office and Drug Enforcement Unit for their assistance in the operation, and cited officers and Animal Control personnel for their work at the scene.

Visit the HSPRAC at 4200 Brooke Ave. or call 256-442-1347 for information on how to help the dogs that were taken in.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: More than 80 dogs rescued from 'inhumane' living conditions in Gadsden